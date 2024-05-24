Highlights Arsenal are adamant that boss Mikel Arteta will put pen-to-paper on a new contract instead of moving onto pastures new amid interest from the likes of Barcelona.

The Gunners are keen to reward the Spanish tactician with fresh terms after he took the north Londoners to within touching distance of the Premier League crown.

Respected journalist Dean Jones understands that Arteta is keen to continue being a key figure within the Arsenal project.

Arsenal are confident that boss Mikel Arteta will commit his long-term future to the north Londoners by penning a new contract in the coming months, and journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that there is 'very little chance' of the Spanish tactician walking away from the Emirates Stadium despite gaining interest.

The Gunners had the meanest defence in the Premier League during the 2023/24 campaign, resulting in David Raya getting his hands on the Golden Glove award thanks to keeping more clean sheets than any other goalkeeper in the division, but it was not enough to end their wait to be crowned champions.

Arteta has got Arsenal to within touching distance of the title since beginning his reign when he succeeded Unai Emery in December 2019, while they also have another season of Champions League action to look forward to, and sporting director Edu has joined other key figures behind the scenes in wanting him to agree fresh terms.

Gunners Eager to Reward Arteta with New Contract

Arteta are desperate to tie Arteta down to a contract extension as soon as possible due to seeing him as a crucial figure within their project, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, and the capital club have set their sights on opening negotiations with their head coach in the coming weeks.

Writing in his Daily Briefing column for CaughtOffside, the Italian journalist suggests that the 42-year-old is happy in his current surroundings - having lifted silverware on three occasions since heading into the Emirates Stadium dugout - and not looking to embark on a fresh challenge despite being prepared to enter the final 12 months of his agreement.

It is understood that Arteta is on course to secure a substantially increased salary compared to his current terms, worth in the region of £10million, as the Arsenal hierarchy are keen to reward him for taking the north Londoners even closer to the Premier League crown than during the 2022/23 campaign.

Mikel Arteta's Premier League record this season compared to the 2022/23 campaign 2023/24 2022/23 Matches 38 38 Won 28 26 Drawn 5 6 Lost 5 6 Goals for 91 88 Goals against 29 43 Points-per-game 2.34 2.21 Statistics correct as of 24/05/2024

Although there is uncertainty over the former Manchester City assistant manager's future while he has not signed on the dotted line, it is clear that he has no inclination to move on as he is scouring the market for reinforcements, with GMS sources recently revealing that Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Pedro Neto is poised to become a key target.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The two biggest wins of Mikel Arteta's managerial career in the Premier League came this season in the form of 6-0 thumpings against West Ham United and Sheffield United

Dean Jones - North Londoners Want to Reach Agreement Soon to Fend off Suitors

Although Jones understands that Arsenal are keen to agree terms with Arteta sooner rather than later as they are aware that the likes of Barcelona have been linked with wanting to lure him away from the Emirates Stadium, the hierarchy are adamant that they will succeed in persuading him to put pen-to-paper.

The respected journalist believes that the ex-central midfielder, who made 150 appearances for the Gunners during his playing career, is fully committed to the capital club's project and his desire to remain with his current employers could prove beneficial as he seeks fresh faces during the summer transfer window.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"There is every confidence that Mikel Arteta will sign a new contract this year but, ideally, that will happen soon rather than at the back end of 2024. "Arteta has been linked with other jobs, including Barcelona, but he is so deeply engrossed in this project to turn Arsenal into Premier League champions again that there is very little chance of him leaving soon. "I have spoken to people around the club who are convinced he will sign a new deal. If that happens ahead of the new season, it gives everyone a boost and renewed confidence, but it also helps with the next phase of player recruitment if you are able to promise potential new signings that the trajectory of the last couple of years is going to continue."

Arteta Considering Summer Swoop for Bijlow

Arsenal are mulling over whether to make a move for Feyenoord goalkeeper Justin Bijlow, according to the Telegraph, as Arteta has set his sights on bringing in a new second-choice shot-stopper due to Aaron Ramsdale being expected to seal his departure when the transfer window reopens in the coming weeks.

The report suggests that the Netherlands international - who kept nine clean sheets over the course of 24 outings this season - will be available for significantly less than the £21million price tag that was slapped on him last year, and it has resulted in him working his way onto the Gunners' radar as they assess their options.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt