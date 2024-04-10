Highlights Arsenal are adamant that boss Mikel Arteta will be heading nowhere in the coming months despite being linked with embarking on a fresh challenge.

The Spaniard is understood to be happy in his current surroundings and is pleased with the progress made under his stewardship.

Arteta has already confirmed that he has no intention of swapping Arsenal for Barcelona despite Xavi being in line to leave the reigning La Liga champions.

Arsenal are 'convinced' that boss Mikel Arteta will remain in the Emirates Stadium hot-seat heading into next season despite another Premier League title challenge in north London resulting in fears that admirers could be circling for his signature, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Having been appointed as the Gunners' boss on an initial three-and-a-half year deal in December 2019, following now-Aston Villa head coach Unai Emery's dismissal, the Spanish tactician has got the fanbase dreaming of ending their lengthy wait to be crowned champions once again.

Arsenal are currently the Premier League's table-toppers - thanks to registering more wins and goals than any of their divisional rivals - and they are in the hunt for a semi-final spot in the Champions League after a 2-2 draw with Bayern Munich earlier this week, but chasing silverware may result in clubs wanting to land Arteta.

Spanish tactician happy in current surroundings after constant signs of progress

Arsenal are refusing to pay any attention to rumours that Arteta could be set to embark on a fresh challenge away from the capital club as they are convinced that he will remain in charge next season, according to GMS sources, although there have been no clear indications that a contract extension is imminent.

It is understood that the former Manchester City assistant manager, who is on a contract which allows him to pocket £9.5million-per-year, is happy with the backing he has received from the club - including owner Stan Kroenke, director Josh Kroenke and sporting director Edu - and how far the Gunners have come during his spell in the dugout.

Arsenal are desperate to retain Arteta's services heading into the 2024/25 campaign after he has masterminded a Premier League title pursuit for a second season in succession, while statistics highlight that he is close to matching the points-per-game ratio that iconic boss Arsene Wenger posted in the top flight.

Mikel Arteta's managerial record in the Premier League compared to Arsene Wenger Mikel Arteta Arsene Wenger Matches 164 828 Won 97 476 Drawn 27 199 Lost 40 153 Goals for 310 1561 Goals against 173 807 Points-per-game 1.94 1.97 Statistics correct as of 10/04/2024

GMS sources have been informed that there is a general feeling that it would not make sense for Arteta to start afresh in a new project when the Gunners have come on leaps and bounds since he took over, while he is aware that numerous European heavyweights are preparing to enter a period of instability thanks to a managerial merry-go-round.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Mikel Arteta made 150 appearances for Arsenal during his playing career, racking up 16 goals and 10 assists along the way

Arteta Has Rubbished Claims of Heading to Barcelona

Gunners not at risk of losing boss to reigning La Liga champions

Arteta has already distanced himself from the Barcelona job, insisting reports that he is set to replace Xavi in the reigning La Liga champions' hot-seat were totally untrue during the early stages of 2024, which will have given Arsenal further optimism that he is fully focused on enjoying more success in his current surroundings.

The links to the Catalan giants came after Xavi announced that he is set to step down from his position at the end of the season, having fallen off the pace in their attempts to retain the Spanish top flight title, and the Gunners have been handed even more hope that the Nou Camp-based outfit will not come calling for their 42-year-old boss.

That is because, instead of making a move for Arteta, respected journalist Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that Barcelona are trying to persuade the World Cup-winning former midfielder to make a U-turn and remain at the helm for the 2024/25 campaign.

