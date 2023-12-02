Highlights Arsenal shattered their club-record outlay when they forked out £105million in order to sign Declan Rice from West Ham United during the summer.

The England international has quickly become one of the first names on the team sheet and played a key role in the Gunners' positive start to the campaign.

Respected journalist Dean Jones has tipped Rice to go on and secure the captain's armband at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal star Declan Rice will 'end up being captain' at the Emirates Stadium, and journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT how he is keen to embark on a new role within boss Mikel Arteta's tactical plans.

The England international was among the fresh faces to head to north London as more than £200million was spent on reinforcements during the summer transfer window, with the club looking to embark on another Premier League title push after finishing just five points behind eventual champions Manchester City last season.

Rice, who helped Arsenal to qualify for the knockout stages of the Champions League by hammering French side Lens 6-0 earlier this week, has wasted no time in becoming one of the first names on the team sheet in his new surroundings.

Rice gaining plaudits from teammates

Arsenal won the race for Rice's signature when they forked out a club-record £105million in order to wrestle him away from West Ham United's clutches, according to Sky Sports, and they saw off competition from Manchester City in the process.

Although the Citizens attempted to hijack the move to the Emirates Stadium by lodging a £90million offer, having seen their Premier League rivals fail to reach an agreement on a number of occasions, they pulled out of the running for the defensive midfielder when the Gunners tabled their eventually successful bid.

Arsenal also handed Rice a lucrative five-year contract worth £240,000-per-week when he agreed to head across the capital, which has resulted in him becoming one of the highest earners on the club's books, and he has been earning praise from teammates thanks to his performances.

Arsenal's highest earners Kai Havertz £280,000-per-week Gabriel Jesus £265,000-per-week Declan Rice £240,000-per-week Martin Odegaard £240,000-per-week Thomas Partey £200,000-per-week All figures according to Capology

Gunners skipper Martin Odegaard has claimed the 24-year-old has made an 'amazing' impact since linking up with Arteta's title-chasing squad, with him already proving his worth and developing into a key cog within the system.

Rice has failed to feature in just one matchday squad this term, while he has started all of Arsenal's Premier League fixtures so far, and he has shown that he is capable of being a serious threat in the final third of the pitch by grabbing vital goals against Manchester United and Chelsea.

Respected reporter Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that the north Londoners could opt to deploy the Europa Conference League winner in a more advanced position further down the line due to increasing feelings that he 'has the potential to suddenly explode in an attacking sense'.

Jones believes that Rice is not content to simply offer Arsenal's backline protection by sitting in front of the defenders as he is keen to add more goals to his game, meaning Arteta could give him license to get forward more often.

The reputable journalist is aware that the summer recruit wants to contribute at both ends of the pitch and, having wasted no time in gaining the trust of his peers, he is in line to eventually clinch the captain's armband at the Emirates Stadium.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

"When stuff isn't happening, he will get the ball, drive through a team and try to make something happen. This is why he won't be a holding midfielder at Arsenal. He'll end up being a player that wants to emerge as a No.8. He wants to score more goals and assist more goals. "He'll feel like he is being held back because he wants to be that player that is constantly making stuff happen and be the heartbeat of a team. I think the longer he stays at Arsenal, the more important he will be, and he'll end up being captain."

Tomiyasu in talks over new Arsenal deal

Arsenal have entered negotiations with Takehiro Tomiyasu over a new contract, according to The Athletic, and there is an expectation that he will commit his long-term future to the club by signing on the dotted line.

The report suggests the Gunners have made an offer to the Japan international, who sealed a £19.8million move from Serie A side Bologna two years ago, and he is set to join the likes of Odegaard, Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli in being rewarded with fresh terms.

Arteta is keen to see Tomiyasu put pen-to-paper as he is preparing to enter the final 18 months of his current deal, which allows him to pocket £55,000-per-week, and his performances have led to interest ahead of the January transfer window.

It is understood that reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich are eager to land the right-back in the coming weeks, having initially looked to lure him away from Arsenal during the summer, while they are prepared to wait until the end of the season if a winter deal is not possible.

But the Gunners are planning to frustrate the German giants in their pursuit as Arteta has ruled out the possibility of sanctioning Tomiyasu's departure midway through the campaign due to his versatility potentially proving valuable in a push for silverware.