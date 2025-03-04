Arsenal are in advanced talks with Andrea Berta over replacing Edu as sporting director at the Emirates Stadium.

Having recently left Atletico Madrid, Berta is now in negotiations with the Gunners, with optimism a deal can be struck this month.

Berta is currently the leading candidate, but Dan Ashworth, Roberto Olabe and Thiago Scuro are also in the frame. Interim sporting director Jason Ayto is under consideration as well, but Arsenal have not made contact with Paris Saint-Germain advisor Luis Campos.

Gunners Edging Closer to Berta Appointment

North Londoners admire Italian's eye for talent and previous record

The appeal of Berta is not just in his eye for talent, and ability to land established stars. Arsenal are also understood to be impressed by his part in bringing financial stability to Atletico Madrid.

During Berta's time in the Spanish capital, the LaLiga side won two league titles, the 2018 Europa League and reached two Champions League finals.

The 53-year-old Italian, who previously worked at Genoa and Parma, helped sign Antoine Griezmann from Real Sociedad for €30m before selling him to Barcelona for €120m. He then brought the talisman back to the Riyadh Air Metropolitano in 2021 for €40m.

Berta also landed Ballon d'Or winner Rodri from Villarreal in 2018 for €25m and spearheaded moves for Diogo Jota and Jan Oblak from Pacos de Ferreira and Benfica respectively. Last summer, Berta added Julian Alvarez, Conor Gallagher, Alexander Sorloth and Robin Le Normand to head coach Diego Simeone's squad.

Related 10 Best Signings Made By Andrea Berta Amid Arsenal Director Links [Ranked] Berta looks set to bring his transfer expertise to the Emirates, having previously signed players like Jan Oblak and Rodri.

GIVEMESPORT understands AC Milan held talks with Berta, but were unable to reach an agreement. Manchester United and PSG have also considered Berta. The latter's preference is to extend Campos' contract, and the French champions are not worried about Arsenal or Chelsea making an approach despite recent links.

Berta is keen to work in the Premier League and has been studying English this year to enhance his chances of getting a job and help with acclimatisation. Although Arsenal sources stress no candidate has been formally offered the sporting director role yet, Berta is the current frontrunner and an appointment is expected this month, so the chosen candidate is in place ahead of the summer window.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox