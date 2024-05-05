Highlights Arsenal maintained their Premier League top spot with a 3-0 win over Bournemouth, despite controversial VAR decisions.

Match of the Day pundit Jermaine Jenas believes Arsenal "got away with one" when a Cherries goal was disallowed during the second half of the contest.

The match was rife with VAR controversy, from disallowed goals to contentious penalties, leaving both teams with valid grievances.

The Gunners were already leading 2-0 thanks to a Bukayo Saka penalty and Leandro Trossard's strike in the area, but when Antoine Semenyo turned home an effort after Ryan Christie had hit the post with a long-range volley, for a couple of seconds it looked that there would be a nervy ending to the game in north London. However, referee David Coote immediately blew for a supposed foul on goalkeeper David Raya - with VAR checking the goal.

Dominic Solanke was adjudged to have fouled Raya, ruling out Semenyo's strike to leave Arsenal with a two-goal cushion which was eventually wrapped up by Declan Rice's strike in stoppage-time. But, speaking on Match of the Day, Jenas believed that the Gunners had "got away with one" as he believed that Solanke hadn't fouled Raya, while there was a William Saliba foul that VAR failed to spot.

Jenas: "Arsenal Were Very Fortunate" in Bournemouth Win

The Gunners were the better side but calls could have gone against them

The decision caused controversy in the title race as Bournemouth could have gone on to snatch a late equaliser had the goal been given - and analysing the game on Match of the Day, Jenas was of the belief that Arsenal were lucky to escape a nervy 15 minutes with Coote's decision being a hot topic on the day. He said:

“The disallowed goal, I think they are very fortunate here, Arsenal, on numerous occasions. I don’t think there’s anywhere near enough contact from Solanke on Raya, both [of Raya’s] feet are on the floor there, it’s not like he’s in the air, and there’s not enough contact there. He miscues his punch and they stick it in the back of the net. “But the bigger issue is the contact here from Saliba on (Philip) Billing. Pulling his shirt, pulling him down, and this is why you saw [Andoni Iraola] go over to the fourth official saying "he’s pulling him, he’s pulling him". “They got away with one but, all-in-all, I thought Arsenal were brilliant and deserved their win.”

Arsenal vs Bournemouth: VAR Controversies Analysed

The crunch game was laden with VAR calls

The match wasn't bereft of VAR controversy throughout. Christie can be considered lucky that he didn't receive his marching orders early on as his knee-high, studs-up challenge on Saka was looked at - though the Scot remained on the pitch despite Saka bearing a gash on his leg where the tackle had occured.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Arsenal will win the Premier League if they win their remaining two games and Manchester City drop points in any of their three remaining fixtures.

Meanwhile, Arsenal's opener via a Saka penalty was also considered a controversial moment. Kai Havertz went through on goal and as he aimed to round Cherries stopper Mark Travers, his flailing leg made contact with the Irishman, with Coote pointing to the spot. Many pointed to the fact that it appeared Havertz had bought the penalty, with recent incidents in other games such as Gio Reyna's unsuccessful appeal for Nottingham Forest vs Everton going the other way.

But with the penalty being given and Bournemouth ending up losing the game, you can perhaps understand why Bournemouth chief Iraola was aggrieved at his side not landing on the lucky side in the capital.

