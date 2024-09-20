Arsenal star Gabriel Jesus is in serious danger of missing out on retaining a place in the Emirates Stadium giants' starting line-up when he heads to familiar surroundings for a clash against fellow Premier League title contenders Manchester City on Sunday, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The striker made the £45million switch from the Sky Blues in July 2022, but injuries and a lack of form have resulted in him being forced to spend large spells of his Gunners career on the periphery as boss Mikel Arteta has gone in search of solutions in a bid to end the north Londoners' wait for a top flight crown.

Although Eddie Nketiah was allowed to depart his boyhood club in a £30million move to Crystal Palace during the closing stages of the summer transfer window, leaving Arsenal with limited centre forward options for the first half of the campaign, Jesus has not been able to take advantage of the situation.

Jesus Expected to Miss Out on Starting Berth

Arteta weighing up restoring Havertz to striker role at Etihad Stadium

Arsenal insiders have informed GMS sources that Jesus is likely to be dropped from the starting line-up and be forced to settle for a place on the bench when he makes the trip back to former employers Manchester City for what could prove to be a crucial encounter in the race for the Premier League title this weekend.

Although the Brazil international wore the captain's armband for the goalless draw against Atalanta as the Champions League group phase got underway earlier this week, he was hauled off early in the second half and has been limited to just 73 minutes of game time across all competitions since the season began.

GMS sources have been told that Jesus' struggles in his attempts to help Arsenal retain possession at the Gewiss Stadium are set to be costly as Arteta is poised to name him among the substitutes after weighing up whether to restore Kai Havertz to his role as the north Londoners' focal point when they take on Manchester City.

Gabriel Jesus' statistical averages per 90 minutes in the Premier League compared to Kai Havertz Gabriel Jesus Kai Havertz Shot-creating actions 3.58 2.91 Shots 3.28 2.40 Key passes 1.46 1.29 Shots on target 1.37 1.03 Goals 0.51 0.34 Assists 0.28 0.15 Statistics correct as of 20/09/2024

The 27-year-old - who is on a contract worth £265,000-per-week at the Emirates Stadium - was not a serious goal threat as the Gunners looked to make a winning start in the Champions League, and the Spanish tactician is leaning towards making an attacking adjustment as he aims to secure three points against the top flight title-holders.

Jesus has found the back of the net 19 times in Arsenal's colours, but GMS sources have learned that he is on course to drop to the bench as it is considered probable that Arteta will push Havertz into the No.9 position instead of continuing to deploy him in midfield in captain Martin Odegaard's absence.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gabriel Jesus has scored 143 goals over the course of his senior club career, with 95 of those strikes coming in a Manchester City shirt

Sterling Poised to Remain Among Substitutes

Winger itching to be involved against former employers this weekend

Raheem Sterling's wait for his first start since joining Arsenal is set to continue, according to GMS sources, as he is unlikely to be thrown into the line-up against Manchester City due to still working his way into Arteta's plans and being forced to contend with cameo appearances off the bench so far.

The winger enjoyed a productive spell at the Etihad Stadium, thanks to getting his name on the scoresheet 131 times and lifting silverware on 12 occasions while on the Sky Blues' books, but he is in line to be named among the substitutes as the Gunners seek a way to beat Pep Guardiola's side.

Related Cesc Fabregas Makes Huge Prediction for Man City vs Arsenal Arsenal travel to the Etihad on Sunday to take on the reigning champions.

GMS sources recently revealed that parent club Chelsea are still paying the majority of Sterling's wages after he completed a season-long loan switch to Arsenal during the final stages of the summer transfer window, and he will have to remain patient as he aims to make an impact for the north Londoners.

All statistics courtesy of FBref and Transfermarkt