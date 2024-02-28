Highlights Arsenal chief Mikel Arteta has discovered Kai Havertz's 'biggest strength' after the summer recruit has put in a number of impressive performances in recent fixtures.

The Germany international's upturn in form comes after it emerged that the Gunners have been considering sanctioning his exit at the end of the season.

Respected journalist Dean Jones believes Havertz is thriving after showing his versatility since swapping Chelsea for Arsenal.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has succeeded in discovering that Kai Havertz's 'biggest strength' is his versatility, and journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT why it is important for the Germany international not to be handed a specific role as he looks to take his Emirates Stadium career to the next level.

The Gunners recovered from their Champions League last 16 first leg defeat at the hands of Porto by recording a sixth consecutive Premier League victory thanks to overcoming Newcastle United last weekend, keeping them firmly in the title race heading into the final months of the campaign.

Havertz got his name on the scoresheet as the Magpies were swept aside, allowing him to take his tally for the season up to seven goals in all competitions, and he has become a regular member of the starting line-up since his summer switch from London rivals Chelsea.

Havertz's goalscoring performance against Newcastle came a matter of weeks after Spanish sources claimed that Arsenal are losing patience with the 24-year-old, and they will be looking to sanction his departure when the transfer window reopens for business in the summer.

The report suggests that the attacking midfielder's lack of contribution in the final third of the pitch has led to question marks over whether he is capable of adapting to Arteta's demands, while it would be difficult for the Gunners to recoup the £65million fee they spent on him last year despite attracting historical interest from La Liga heavyweights Real Madrid.

But Havertz has insisted that he is 'happy' at the Emirates Stadium after the move from Chelsea has allowed him to hone a more defensive side to his game, and statistics highlight that he is making more of a difference when his side are out of possession this season than in the previous campaign.

Kai Havertz's statistical averages per 90 minutes in the Premier League this season compared to the 2022/23 campaign 2023/24 2022/23 Percentage of dribblers tackled 37.9 33.3 Tackles 1.40 1.19 Blocks 1.12 0.98 Passes blocked 1.07 0.98 Interceptions 0.79 0.25 Correct as of 27/02/2024

Respected journalist Paul Brown previously told GIVEMESPORT that Havertz's early season struggles in his new surroundings were as a result of him struggling to nail down a position, but Arteta had been open about the fact that he intended to use the summer recruit in a number of roles.

The Spanish tactician has described the former Bayer Leverkusen talisman as 'exceptional' and admitted that he was pinpointed as a transfer target due to being able to find ways to break through sides who defend with a low block as they aim to keep Arsenal at bay.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Kai Havertz is the 10th highest-earner in the Premier League, having bagged a contract which allows him to pocket £14.56million-per-year at Arsenal. Only Kevin De Bruyne, Erling Haaland, Mohamed Salah, Casemiro, Raphael Varane, Raheem Sterling, Jack Grealish, Marcus Rashford and Enzo Fernandez are on more lucrative deals

Dean Jones - Arteta handing Havertz a named role could come back to haunt him

Jones believes that Havertz is thriving for Arsenal because of being handed the opportunity to feature in several different positions and, as a result, become one of the first names on the team sheet as his side aim to end their lengthy wait for a Premier League title.

The reputable journalist feels that Arteta is playing to the German's strengths by refusing to consider him for a solitary role in the starting line-up, while it would backfire if he is described by the former Manchester City assistant manager as a frontman as it would lead to negativity from supporters and pundits.

Jones told GIVEMESPORT:

“I think it's important not to even call Havertz a striker because the more we label him, the more difficult it becomes for him and everybody else to actually analyse him. “He is just a player that can't be pigeonholed, and I think that is probably his biggest strength. He is not a No.9, and we don’t know if he is a No.10 or No.8, but we do know that there is a role he is playing at Arsenal that is extremely effective right now. “Mikel Arteta probably doesn't want to give him a specific named role because it could bounce back. If Arteta were to say ‘he is my striker’, you would start to analyse the amount of goals he has scored and say ‘if he is your striker, it's not good enough’.”

Ramsdale keen to quit Arsenal during summer window

Aaron Ramsdale is eager to leave Arsenal when the transfer window reopens in the summer, according to Football Insider, as he has been left frustrated after having his game time restricted thanks to David Raya moving ahead of him in the pecking order since arriving from domestic rivals Brentford.

The report suggests that multiple Premier League and European clubs are ready to test the Gunners' resolve with a formal offer for the goalkeeper, who has been limited to just 900 minutes of action since the campaign got underway, and their hopes of reaching an agreement have been boosted due to him being desperate to secure regular minutes at this stage of his career.

But Arsenal are in a strong negotiating position ahead of admirers being able to lodge bids as Ramsdale only committed his long-term future to the north Londoners in May, when he penned a £120,000-per-week contract which is due to keep him at the Emirates Stadium until the summer of 2026.

Reliable journalist Ben Jacobs previously told GIVEMESPORT that Arteta would not entertain the possibility of sanctioning the England international's exit ahead of the winter window slamming shut on February 1, and it resulted in him remaining the second-choice shot-stopper.

Arsenal have a £27million option to make Raya's initial loan switch from Brentford permanent, having already paid a £3million fee, and taking advantage of that would boost the chances of Ramsdale being allowed to embark on a fresh challenge ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.

