Declan Rice has earned plaudits throughout the season for adapting his game at Arsenal with the England star becoming an all-action, goalscoring and assist-grabbing midfielder - and his performance at home to Bournemouth on Saturday showed just how good he can be, with Gunners legend Ian Wright labelling him as "unbelievable".

Rice joined from West Ham United in the summer for a club-record fee of £105million, and whilst some had reservations over whether he would be able to adapt from a side that primarily played long balls under David Moyes, the 25-year-old has taken the challenge in his stride with shouts for a potential Premier League Player of the Year award.

The England international, who is on a contract worth £240,000-per-week, has arguably been Arsenal's best player this season despite there being many stars to choose from, and his incredible outing against Bournemouth proved just that as he grabbed a lung-bursting assist for Leandro Trossard with 20 minutes to go, before getting on the scoresheet himself with a superbly timed finish that beat Mark Travers all ends up. And with the Gunners star recording his 16th goal involvement of the season in the Premier League, Wright believes that Arsenal's title push is massively down to the recent arrival.

Wright: Declan Rice "Unbelievable" for Gunners

North Londoners' icon thinks the midfielder is responsible for Arsenal's title challenge

Speaking on Match of the Day, Wright analysed Rice's runs from deep and his composure in the middle of the park, highlighting his excellence throughout the game as he kept Bournemouth at bay from the engine room. The Gunners legend said:

“He is the difference in respect to being able to play in any of those positions in midfield. He can find himself in any situation and be able to deal with it. He was all over the place and people talk about whether he can play in a possession-based midfield - of course he can. Will he score enough goals? We’re seeing that now. “Especially with someone like Thomas Partey playing, it releases him. Partey is at the back and Rice just moves forward there, progressing with the ball. When you look at this bit here, you see Kai Havertz [on the corner of the box] and you need someone attacking the box. That’s where there were big problems for Arsenal, and with Declan playing where he is in that No.8 role, to get into the box and crash the box, he’s getting in there. You can see he’s trying to get his goals. “This [winning the ball back in Bournemouth’s half] is what he’s absolutely fantastic at, he’s seen that and sniffed that out. He’s got the capability, the skill, the strength. What Arsenal are doing is a lot down to this man. He has been unbelievable for Arsenal this season.”

Rice Is Synonymous With Arsenal's Rebuild

The Gunners have cemented their reputation as consistent title challengers

Rice, alongside Rodri, has proved himself as one of the best central midfielders in the Premier League by a distance this season. With the Gunners also boasting young stars such as Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and William Saliba - who will all have lots of time to develop - Arsenal are without doubt building a side that could challenge at the top of the Premier League for years to come.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Declan Rice is England's most expensive player of all-time (£105m), eclipsing Jack Grealish's move to Manchester City (£100m).

Manchester City will always be in the conversation for the league title, though Liverpool could drop off naturally under Arne Slot as the Dutchman may have teething problems upon taking the role, Tottenham Hotspur have endured poor form recently under Ange Postecoglou and don't appear ready to mount a full campaign at the top of the league, whilst Chelsea and Manchester United have been calamitous in their own right this season.

Mikel Arteta has done a fine job at building a side for the future, and with his young stars already challenging for the league title twice, there can be huge optimism for the club going forward.

