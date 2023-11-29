Highlights Kai Havertz gained praise from Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta after he climbed off the bench to grab a late winner against Brentford last weekend.

It was the Germany international's second goal since joining the Gunners in a £65million switch from Chelsea during the summer transfer window.

But respected journalist Paul Brown has called on Arteta to make a key decision if he wants to get the best out of Havertz on a consistent basis.

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta needs to allow Kai Havertz to nail down a position instead of deploying him in a host of different roles, and journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT the Emirates Stadium tactician has made a mistake over his treatment of the summer acquisition.

The attacking midfielder was among the reinforcements to join the Gunners as they spent more than £200million ahead of the September 1 deadline in a bid to recover from missing out on the Premier League title by five points last season.

But Havertz has struggled to reproduce the kind of form he enjoyed while on the books of Bayer Leverkusen, where he scored 46 goals and provided a further 31 assists for his teammates in 150 appearances.

Havertz hailed after crucial Arsenal goal

Arsenal parted with £65million when they lured Havertz away from London rivals Chelsea in June, according to Sky Sports, and he played a pivotal role in his current employers heading top of the Premier League last weekend.

Having been dropped to the bench for the trip to Brentford, the Germany international made a telling impact when he emerged as a substitute with 11 minutes of the encounter remaining as he grabbed a late winner to record his second goal in the Gunners' colours.

Havertz's crucial intervention led to Arteta describing him as 'exceptional' and admitting he was pinpointed as a summer target due to being able to find ways to break through sides who defend with a low block as they aim to keep Arsenal at bay.

But it has not been plain sailing for the 24-year-old since moving into his new surroundings, which allowed him to bag a five-year contract worth £280,000-per-week and become the highest-paid player on the north Londoners' books.

Arsenal's highest earners Kai Havertz £280,000-per-week Gabriel Jesus £265,000-per-week Declan Rice £240,000-per-week Martin Odegaard £240,000-per-week Thomas Partey £200,000-per-week All figures according to Capology

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that Havertz's move to Arsenal had not worked out after struggling to make one of the positions his own and become a regular problem for opposition defenders.

However, having been handed a 7.1 match rating by WhoScored after getting his name on the scoresheet against Brentford, he will be hoping the substitute appearance will prove to be a turning point in his Gunners career.

Although Brown believes grabbing a late winner against Brentford will have boosted Havertz's confidence ahead of facing Lens in the Champions League group stage on Wednesday, he fears that Arsenal will struggle to get the best out of the German if Arteta insists on playing him in a number of different roles.

The respected journalist feels the ex-Leverkusen man and the Gunners will profit if he is handed an opportunity to make a position his own.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT:

"You would hope that it will bring him some confidence, but I think it's about more than just scoring a goal for Kai Havertz. "I think he needs a run in the team in a position that he knows he is going to be relied upon for the rest of the season. The manager was quite open about the fact that he intended to use Kai Havertz in a number of roles, but I just think that you'd get the best out of him if he knew where he stood and exactly where he was going to play week to week. "He could concentrate on that one role and learn that role in the system. I think that's more important for his development than the confidence he'll get from scoring that goal."

Ramsdale linked with Premier League rivals

Aaron Ramsdale has been identified as a loan target for Wolverhampton Wanderers ahead of the January transfer window opening for business, according to the Daily Star, and the West Midlands outfit want the potential deal to include an obligation to make the switch permanent.

The report suggests the goalkeeper, who has been restricted to just 450 minutes of Premier League action this season, has been earmarked as boss Gary O'Neil's first-choice option as Wanderers prepare to cash in on Jose Sa after he has been targeted by Saudi Arabian big-spenders.

Ramsdale has fallen down the pecking order since David Raya sealed a loan move to the Emirates Stadium in August, with the deal including an option to make the move permanent for £27million at the end of the season, and he is fearful of missing out on a place in England's squad for Euro 2024.

The 25-year-old has conceded that he needs to secure more game time if he wants to reach his goal of surpassing Jordan Pickford as Three Lions chief Gareth Southgate's preferred option between the sticks ahead of the tournament in Germany.

But Arsenal are in a strong negotiating position as Ramsdale's £120,000-per-week contract is not due to expire until the summer of 2026, meaning they are under no pressure to agree terms if Wolves or another suitor test their resolve.