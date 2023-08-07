Arsenal star Marquinhos could prefer to seal a loan move to Olympiacos for a key reason despite Nantes looking to 'hijack' the deal for the Emirates Stadium talent, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

The Brazilian's game-time has been limited since linking up with Mikel Arteta's Gunners in a £3million switch from Sao Paulo last year.

Arsenal transfer news - Marquinhos

According to MailOnline, Marquinhos has worked his way onto Nantes' radar ahead of the Ligue 1 campaign getting underway.

The report suggests the French outfit are eager to sign the winger on loan despite his struggles while with Championship side Norwich City last term.

Marquinhos was only able to find the back of the net once over the course of 11 appearances for the Canaries, but that has not stopped overseas clubs wanting to reach an agreement with Arsenal.

It is understood that Greek giants Olympiacos looked set to win the race for the 20-year-old's signature last week, but Nantes upping the ante in their pursuit has complicated matters.

Marquinhos still has four years remaining on his £30,000-per-week contract, meaning Arsenal are not under pressure to sanction a permanent exit.

The South American has racked up two goal contributions in just 218 minutes of action for the Gunners, but he is behind Bukayo Saka in the pecking order for a regular starting spot.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Marquinhos?

Taylor understands that Marquinhos was on the brink of joining Olympiacos before Nantes made a late attempt to reach an agreement with Arsenal.

The respected journalist believes the Brazil under-20 international is destined to leave the Gunners on loan, but European action potentially being on offer with Olympiacos could give the Greek side the upper-hand.

Taylor told GIVEMESPORT: "Obviously, I reported about Marquinhos being close to joining Olympiacos on loan. But French side Nantes have come in and tried to potentially hijack that deal.

"They could propose the idea of playing in a top five European league, which might be beneficial for Marquinhos, but Olympiacos are also in the Europa League qualifiers.

"Nantes have tried to hijack that deal but, from what I understand, he's going to leave on loan whatever happens.

"I wouldn't read too much into the fact that he was involved in the Emirates Cup. Obviously, Saka was ill. The Marquinhos links might rumble on because the season is starting and Arsenal have got a few injuries in that area, with Reiss Nelson being an example."

What's next for Arsenal?

Matt Turner appears to be on his way out of Arsenal as, according to The Athletic, Nottingham Forest have reached an agreement with the north Londoners.

The report suggests the goalkeeper, who has made seven appearances for the Gunners, was due to undergo a medical on Monday.

Nottingham Forest upped the ante in their pursuit of Turner after holding discussions over a switch to the City Ground.

The United States international has been on Arsenal's books since a £5.75million move from Major League Soccer franchise New England Revolution was rubber-stamped last year.

Alex Crook, the talkSPORT reporter, recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal have not been desperate to cash in on Turner as he is highly-rated.