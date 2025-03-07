Arsenal icon Nigel Winterburn has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that the Emirates Stadium hierarchy need to get behind boss Mikel Arteta if they want to end their wait for Premier League glory as he has built an exciting squad and there is still more to come from the likes of Myles Lewis-Skelly after the Spanish tactician has given youngsters opportunities to thrive.

The Gunners were not afraid to splash the cash last summer, with Riccardo Calafiori being the most expensive acquisition thanks to completing a £42million switch from Bologna, but deciding against bringing in a first-choice striker has proved costly in their bid to be crowned champions for the first time since 2003.

Dropping points at the hands of West Ham United and Nottingham Forest in the aftermath of Kai Havertz suffering a season-ending hamstring injury has resulted in Liverpool being able to pull further clear in the title race, but Winterburn maintains that Arsenal are in safe hands and need to trust the process.

Winterburn Backs Arteta to End Wait for Title

Spanish tactician praised for making improvements during reign

Arteta has been in charge of Arsenal since succeeding now-Aston Villa chief Unai Emery in December 2019 and, despite overseeing consistent improvements within the squad, clinching the FA Cup a matter of months after his appointment remains the only piece of major silverware during his reign.

The 42-year-old, who earned his stripes as Pep Guardiola's assistant at Manchester City, has been backed in the transfer market since his tenure got underway and Declan Rice went on to become the Gunners' club-record signing when he sealed a £105million move from London rivals West Ham less than two years ago.

Winterburn is desperate for Arteta to guide Arsenal to the Premier League crown and, despite acknowledging that Liverpool will be difficult to catch, he is confident that the trophy will eventually head to the Emirates Stadium if the current chief continues being backed by the hierarchy heading into next season.

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, the north Londoners' former left-back said: "Absolutely, Mikel Arteta is the right man for the job. Arsenal have dropped away a little bit and I think Liverpool have been in control for a while. For me, injuries and sendings off have cost them this season. There is no doubt about that.

"Even if you had said they would finish second three seasons in a row and have a chance of winning it on two of those occasions, I would have looked at you quite strangely and thought I wasn't sure it was possible with that squad. But the way the squad has changed and the work they are doing with Mikel Arteta leaves me in no doubt that he is the right manager.

"Arsenal are on an upward trajectory and that's all supporters can ask for. If you keep putting yourself in the position they have been enough times, I'd like to think they will eventually get over the line."

Winterburn, who made close to 600 appearances in all competitions and won three top-flight titles during his time on the Gunners' books, has insisted it is up to the current crop of players to reach the next level and ensure they are not seen from the outside as nearly-men.

"This team has got huge potential, but what everybody will be asking is where the trophies are to back it up," added the 61-year-old. "That's what they need to do. The aim should be to become legends in the club's history and, to do that, they need to win trophies.

"Mikel Arteta won the FA Cup when he first came in, but he will want the Premier League trophy. They will want some Champions League success as well. Arsenal haven't been great, historically, in the Champions League, but they have got to change history and they have the potential do that."

Gunners Capable of Champions League Glory

North Londoners already took giant step towards quarter-finals

Arsenal took a giant step towards ending their Champions League hoodoo as they sealed an eye-catching 7-1 win over Eredivisie giants PSV Eindhoven at the Philips Stadion on Tuesday, all but booking their place in the quarter-finals before going head-to-head in the second leg next week.

The winners of the tie between La Liga heavyweights Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid await, meaning the Gunners are already aware they will not find it so easy in the next stage of the competition, but Winterburn is adamant that Arteta's charges need to use the confidence taken from their performance in the Netherlands to their advantage.

"They're capable of winning the competition because they're still in it," insisted the two-cap England international. "Let's not beat around the bush - they're going through to the next round against Atletico or Real Madrid. It's going to be a hugely competitive tie. You would say that Real Madrid will be favourites if they get through, but Arsenal have still got a lot to prove.

"Even in my period of time playing there, apart from in 2006, Arsenal haven't really fulfilled what I feel they can do in the Champions League, so this is a chance to try and reassert their position in being challengers for European competitions. It's a great experience for them, with a young team.

"As I always say, if you're in it, you've got to have the belief you can win it. There are some unbelievable teams left in the competition with a great history of winning the Champions League. By no means are Arsenal favourites, but they're still there and put in a brilliant performance in the first leg of their tie against PSV."

Related Exclusive: 'Elite' Star to Decide on Arsenal Move 'Before End of Season' Arsenal target Sverre Halseth Nypan is edging towards revealing his preferred destination after gaining widespread interest

Lewis-Skelly Has to Quickly Learn from Errors

Left-back praised for talent but must avoid further red cards

Although it turned out to be a night to remember for Arsenal as they became the first side to score seven goals in a Champions League knockout tie away from home, academy graduate Lewis-Skelly was fortunate not to pick up his third red card of the season in the resounding win against PSV.

The 18-year-old - who has also been given his marching orders against Wolverhampton Wanderers and West Ham this term - was already on a yellow card when he brought down Richard Ledezma and, having avoided further punishment, was dragged off by Arteta before half-time.

Winterburn made the left-back position his own during his lengthy spell with the capital club and, despite being impressed with the speedy development of Lewis-Skelly, he is certain that he needs to quickly learn from his previous mistakes if he wants to avoid further disciplinary issues.

"It has been a very quick and huge rise coming into the first-team squad," admitted the former West Ham man. "Initially, it looked like he was going to be a substitute quite a bit, but he has got huge talent. I've watched him come through in the youth set-up. He is strong, a good carrier of the ball and, obviously, he has been fitted into that left-back position.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Myles Lewis-Skelly has been averaging 2.5 ball recoveries and 1.6 tackles per Premier League outing this season

"He has got his opportunity because, with his performances, Mikel Arteta thought he had to start him. Maybe he has been a bit naive lately. Even the other night against PSV, when he was booked, he needed a senior player to go over and tell him not to tackle even though he was at full-back.

"I think he needed to be told to show the winger inside or outside and only concentrate on interceptions. He was lucky not to get a yellow card for the second tackle. I didn't think he needed to be booked for the first challenge but, having got a yellow card, you have got to manage yourself and that is something he will have to learn very quickly."

Nigel Winterburn is an ambassador for William Hill.

All statistics courtesy of Sofascore - correct as of 07/03/2025.

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.