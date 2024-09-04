Arsenal star Raheem Sterling is not fazed by the possibility of being asked by boss Mikel Arteta to fill in as a false nine if he is given the opportunity to make his debut for the Emirates Stadium giants when they make the short trip to north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur after the international break, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although Riccardo Calafiori remained the Gunners' most expensive acquisition of the summer transfer window, thanks to sealing a switch worth up to £42million from Serie A side Bologna, the Premier League title-chasers were actively seeking reinforcements all the way up until last Friday's 11pm deadline.

Sterling's arrival came too late for him to feature in the draw with Brighton & Hove Albion, while Mikel Merino has been unable to come into the side since his £31.6million move from Real Sociedad, but the Chelsea loanee could be poised to come into the starting line-up at Tottenham.

Sterling Determined to Aid Gunners' Title Bid

England international willing to be deployed in any position needed

Sterling is open-minded about how he can aid Arsenal in their push to be crowned the Premier League champions during his temporary spell on board, according to GMS sources, and insiders have indicated that he would be happy to feature in the false nine position during the north London derby if he profits from Declan Rice's suspension.

The central midfielder picked up the first red card of his career when the Gunners were forced to settle for a point against Brighton last weekend, meaning that Arteta is heading into the grudge match against Spurs knowing that he needs to make at least one alteration to his starting line-up.

In the absence of Merino and Gabriel Jesus, GMS sources have been informed that the Spanish tactician is toying with the idea of dropping Kai Havertz into midfield and allowing Sterling to lead the attack after it has become clear that Arsenal's latest arrival is willing to do whatever it takes to succeed in his new surroundings.

Raheem Sterling's statistical averages per 90 minutes in the Premier League compared to Kai Havertz Raheem Sterling Kai Havertz Shot-creating actions 4.16 2.93 Shots 2.55 2.40 Key passes 1.70 1.30 Shots on target 1.00 1.02 Goals 0.40 0.35 Assists 0.21 0.15 Statistics correct as of 04/09/2024

The England international, who has embarked on a fresh challenge at the Emirates Stadium after being frozen out by Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca despite being on a contract worth £350,000-per-week, is keen to make his mark and is not against being utilised away from his favoured left-wing position.

GMS recently revealed that the last-minute nature of negotiations resulted in Arsenal being able to secure Sterling's services on favourable terms, with them not having to fork out a loan fee and paying no more than half of his salary, and there is a growing possibility that he will start the north London derby against arch-rivals Tottenham on September 15.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Prior to his move to Arsenal, Raheem Sterling scored eight goals over the course of 24 appearances against the Gunners, while he has registered 11 wins along the way

Sterling Motivated to Succeed Under Arteta

Winger wants to prove doubters wrong during temporary spell

GMS sources have been told that Sterling is highly motivated after completing his move to Arsenal, while he is also determined to ensure he contributes in the final third of the pitch across the entirety of the season as he looks to prove doubters at Chelsea wrong during his spell in north London.

The 29-year-old is confident of delivering the goods in any position he is asked to compete in, having found the back of the net 123 times over the course of his Premier League career, resulting in him being assured that he can shine even if he is deployed in an unexpected role at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium later this month.

Arteta is not necessarily seeing Sterling as a bit-part player despite already having the likes of Gabriel Martinelli and Leandro Trossard among his options on the left-flank, GMS sources understand, and the new No.30 is adamant that he is capable of breaking into the forefront of the former Manchester City assistant manager's plans.

