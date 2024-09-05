Arsenal starlet Salah-Eddine Oulad M'Hand could be rewarded with a shock debut when the Emirates Stadium giants make the short trip to Tottenham Hotspur for the north London derby after the international break as boss Mikel Arteta has been left with limited midfield options, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

Although the Gunners completed the signing of Mikel Merino last month, thanks to sporting director Edu negotiating a £31.6million deal with Real Sociedad when he was leading the recruitment drive throughout the summer transfer window, the Spain international is on the sidelines through injury.

Declan Rice will also miss the clash with Tottenham through suspension, having picked up the first red card of his career during the 1-1 draw with Brighton & Hove Albion last weekend, and there is a possibility of Oulad M'Hand profiting from the situation as he aims to work his way into the forefront of Arteta's plans.

Oulad M'Hand Poised to be in Squad for Derby

Midfielder on course to be named among Gunners' substitutes

Arsenal's midfield dilemma means that Oulad M'Hand is in line to be named among the substitutes for the encounter with Tottenham on September 15, according to GMS sources, and he could be provided with a chance to show he can cut it at the top level if Arteta is forced to contend with any further issues.

The 21-year-old was included in the matchday squad for the 10th time when the Gunners were forced to settle for a point against Brighton, but he is still waiting to make his senior bow and is on course to find himself on the bench as the capital club look to get their Premier League title challenge back on track against their arch-rivals.

GMS sources have been informed that Oulad M'Hand may get the chance to make his Premier League debut after the international break as his surprise inclusion among the substitutes last weekend came after the highly-rated central midfielder held his own during Arsenal's pre-season tour of the United States.

Salah-Eddine Oulad M'Hand's club-by-club statistics Club Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off Arsenal Under-21s 26 6 4 1 1 Feyenoord Under-17s 26 2 2 0 0 Den Bosch 20 3 1 1 0 Feyenoord Under-19s 11 1 1 0 0 Feyenoord Under-21s 1 0 0 0 0 Statistics correct as of 05/09/2024

The north Londoners also have a Carabao Cup third round clash with Bolton Wanderers on the horizon, and the Dutchman will have an eye on being involved against the League One outfit as Arteta will be looking to rotate his squad after also facing Atalanta and Manchester City following the international break.

While there is a possibility of Oulad M'Hand coming off the bench when Arsenal make the journey to Tottenham, GMS sources recently revealed that Raheem Sterling could come straight into the starting line-up as a false nine following his loan switch from Chelsea, allowing Kai Havertz to drop back into midfield in Rice's absence.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Salah-Eddine Oulad M'Hand racked up 1,138 minutes of action as he got his first taste of senior football during a loan spell with Den Bosch last season

Oulad M'Hand's Self-Belief Admired by Arteta

Dutchman wants to become next talent to make breakthrough

GMS sources have been told that Arteta is an admirer of the fact that Oulad M'Hand has a big belief in his own ability, despite being aware that it will be difficult to make a breakthrough when Arsenal are at full strength and battling for silverware, and he wants to become the latest up-and-coming talent to feature in the Premier League.

Manchester United made the shock decision to replace Casemiro with 20-year-old prodigy Toby Collyer against Liverpool last weekend, and it is plausible that the former Feyenoord youngster will find himself in a similar position after the international break as the depth of the Gunners' squad is being put to the test.

Arsenal opted to hold onto Oulad M'Hand beyond the closure of the transfer window after he has worked hard to overcome injury difficulties in recent times, GMS sources understand, and this period of the season could provide him with an opportunity to show he is worth keeping faith in over the long-term.

