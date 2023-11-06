Highlights Arsenal released a statement calling for the PGMOL to improve refereeing standards in the aftermath of the 1-0 defeat to Newcastle United.

It came after Gunners boss Mikel Arteta branded the decision to allow Anthony Gordon's goal to stand a 'disgrace'.

Arsenal went on to suffer their first Premier League defeat since losing to Nottingham Forest in May.

Arsenal have taken a 'childish' approach after releasing a statement in the wake of their defeat to Newcastle United last weekend, and journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT why boss Mikel Arteta should be looking within the dressing room instead of blaming the match officials after they returned to the Emirates Stadium empty-handed.

The Gunners have made a promising start to the campaign, having broken their club-record transfer fee by sealing the £105million arrival of Declan Rice and signing Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and David Raya during the summer.

But Arsenal will go into Wednesday's Champions League group stage clash against La Liga side Sevilla having been consigned to back-to-back defeats for the first time this season.

Arsenal call for action from PGMOL

Arteta was left sickened after Arsenal came away from Newcastle without any points to show for their efforts on Saturday, with him telling Sky Sports the decision to award Anthony Gordon's goal was 'embarrassing' and a 'disgrace'.

The Spanish tactician insisted the Magpies' goal, which came courtesy of Gordon finding the back of the net for the fourth time this season, should not have stood as there were question marks over whether Joe Willock kept the ball in play, Joelinton had fouled Gabriel Magalhaes and the goalscorer was potentially offside.

Arteta also made his grievances clear during a post-match press conference with newspaper journalists, claiming the standard of refereeing is not good enough for the Premier League to be described as the best division in the world.

Mikel Arteta's managerial record at Arsenal Matches 196 Won 116 Drawn 30 Lost 50 Goals for 368 Goals against 217 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

The former Manchester City assistant manager's outspoken remarks led to Arsenal releasing a statement less than 24 hours after the defeat at St James' Park, in which the club backed Arteta and called for the PGMOL to 'address the standard of officiating and focus on action which moves us all on from retrospective analysis, attempted explanations and apologies'.

Arsenal also insisted they are keen to work with Howard Webb, who was appointed as the PGMOL's first chief refereeing officer last year, 'to achieve the world-class officiating standards our league demands'.

The north Londoners' setback against Newcastle resulted in them suffering their first Premier League defeat since last season's title push ended with a 1-0 loss against Nottingham Forest in May.

Brown has been critical of Arsenal's decision to put out a statement in the aftermath of the defeat to Newcastle, which has led to fears that referees could face further backlash if other clubs follow suit in the coming months.

The journalist believes Arteta has taken the easy route out by only choosing to blast the officiating at St James' Park instead of concentrating on what his players could have done differently in order to bounce back from their Carabao Cup elimination at the hands of West Ham last week.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT:

"I get that clubs want to back their manager, but I do not like this trend of football clubs going after officials and VAR in general in statements like this. I think it's childish and the wrong approach. "It's easy to be frustrated with officiating decisions or things that you think VAR should have spotted or got wrong. But, ultimately, these things happen. Usually, they're not the reason why you've lost the game. There are other reasons for that. "I think it's too easy for managers to deflect attention away from their own team's failings by blaming referees all the time. I don't like to see it and I hope it doesn't set a trend. I think any team releasing statements like that needs to be taking a long hard look at themselves."

White in line to secure fresh terms at Arsenal

Arsenal have progressed in discussions over a new contract with Ben White, according to Football Insider, and he is in line to become one of the capital club's top earners if he chooses to commit his future to the Gunners by signing on the dotted line.

The report suggests the England international, who racked up his 100th appearance for the north Londoners last weekend, is expected to put pen-to-paper in the coming months after the likes of Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard have also penned fresh terms this year.

Arsenal have upped the ante in their bid to tie White down to a new deal despite his current deal, which allows him to pocket £120,000-per-week, not being due to expire until the summer of 2026.

Read more: Gary Neville's brilliant response to Arsenal fan wanting him banned from the Emirates

The development comes after reputable reporter Ben Jacobs recently told GIVEMESPORT that the 26-year-old is preparing to secure a significant wage increase as Arteta looks to reward some of his key men and ensure there is no disharmony within the dressing room.

White has been on Arsenal's books since sealing a £50million switch from Brighton & Hove Albion in 2021 and, even though he headed to the capital as a centre-half, he has gone on to make the right-back position his own.