The England international favoured a move to the Emirates Stadium instead of reigning Premier League champions Manchester City, with boss Mikel Arteta being a pivotal reason.

Rice has started each of Arsenal's first five matches of the season and got his name on the scoresheet against Manchester United before the international break.

Arsenal star Declan Rice is 'under pressure' for a key reason despite being viewed as an Emirates Stadium 'bargain', journalist Paul Brown has told GIVEMESPORT.

The England international was among the fresh faces to head to north London as Gunners boss Mikel Arteta was allowed to spend more than £200million on reinforcements during the summer transfer window.

Arsenal shattered their club-record transfer outlay when they forked out £105million, according to Sky Sports, to persuade West Ham United into sanctioning Rice's departure during the summer.

The Gunners fought off competition from reigning Premier League champions Manchester City, who pulled out of the race for the midfielder's signature after being unwilling to match the capital club's proposal.

Pep Guardiola's side had initially shown intent in their pursuit of Rice by lodging a £90million bid, but it was not enough to tempt West Ham and their summer target handed Arsenal the upper-hand by making it clear that the Emirates Stadium was his preferred destination.

The 24-year-old has since admitted that Arteta was pivotal in his decision to favour a move to the Gunners, while Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge recently told GIVEMESPORT that Rice had his heart set on heading across the capital since February, and he has got the campaign off to a flying start in his new surroundings.

Having captained West Ham to Europa Conference League glory in his final appearance for the east Londoners, Rice began his Arsenal career by getting his hands on the Community Shield.

He has gone on to start each of his new employers' first five matches of the season and scored a crucial goal as Manchester United were beaten just before the international break.

What has Paul Brown said about Rice?

Brown believes Rice is under pressure to produce the goods in an Arsenal shirt because the hefty fee his new side paid has put a target on his back.

But the respected journalist feels the £240,000-per-week earner has thrived in his new surroundings, which has led to some viewing him as a bargain after seeing fellow defensive midfielder Moises Caicedo struggle since his British-record £115million move to Chelsea.

Brown told GIVEMESPORT:

"You're always under pressure when a team pays a huge amount of money like that for you. It's strange to think that, because of the fee that Moises Caicedo went for, there are people out there who think that Declan Rice, by comparison, was almost a bargain, which seems absurd given how much Arsenal had to pay in the end. But he has certainly hit the ground running. I expected him to. I think he's got a lot to learn still at Arsenal, playing in a new system and a different role, but he seems to be thriving."

Why Rice has already proven he is a Xhaka upgrade

Rice's arrival allowed Arsenal to offload Granit Xhaka to Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen in a £21.4million deal, according to Sky Sports, bringing the curtain down on a seven-season spell in the capital.

The Switzerland international played a key role in Arteta's side coming within five points of winning the Premier League title, with him being a regular starter and racking up 16 goal contributions in all competitions.

Xhaka, who made 297 appearances over the course of his Gunners career, was also a leader on the pitch as well as in the dressing room as he wore the captain's armband a number of times.

But statistics highlight that Rice, who took his tally of England caps to 45 by failing to miss a single minute of action against Ukraine and Scotland during the current international break, has taken on the challenge and delivered better numbers than Xhaka did in his final season for Arsenal.

Declan Rice's statistics this season vs Granit Xhaka's statistics for the 2022/23 campaign per 90 minutes Declan Rice Granit Xhaka Goals 0.25 0.21 Shots 1.25 1.20 Shots on target 1.00 0.42 Pass completion percentage 91.6 84.7 Tackles 2.50 1.02 Blocks 1.50 0.84 Interceptions 1.50 0.45 All statistics according to FBref

Rice has been among Arsenal's best performers since the new campaign got underway last month, with Bukayo Saka being the only teammate to have been handed a better average match rating for his Premier League outings by WhoScored.

Although Xhaka has made a promising start to his Leverkusen career, with Xabi Alonso's side emerging victorious in each of the first four fixtures of the season, Arteta and sporting director Edu appear to have pulled off a masterstroke by acquiring the 6'1 Rice.