Highlights Arsenal are looking to convince Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu to sign new contracts at the Emirates Stadium.

The defensive duo have been locked in internal discussions for a number of weeks, with sporting director Edu leading negotiations.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano understands that Arsenal's talks with White and Tomiyasu are going to plan.

Arsenal are 'very optimistic' of being able to tie Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu down to new Emirates Stadium contracts, and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT that internal discussions with the duo have been fruitful.

Although the Gunners were not afraid to splash the cash during the summer, with Declan Rice becoming their club-record signing thanks to completing a £105million switch from West Ham United, boss Mikel Arteta has been more focused on negotiating fresh terms with key personnel already at his disposal instead of scouring the market for reinforcements ahead of Thursday's 11pm deadline.

White and Tomiyasu in talks over fresh terms

Arsenal opened discussions over a new contract with White in December, according to ESPN, and they are increasingly hopeful of being able to convince him to sign on the dotted line after he has become a key part of Arteta's plans.

The report suggests that sporting director Edu has led negotiations with the England international, who has entered the final two-and-a-half years of his £120,000-per-week agreement, as the Gunners do not want to risk seeing him enter the final stages of his deal.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that, having remained among the most expensive acquisitions in Arsenal's entire history, White has held positive talks over a contract extension, while Tomiyasu has also shown a willingness to commit his long-term future to the north Londoners.

Arsenal's most expensive signings of all-time Declan Rice (West Ham United) £105m Nicolas Pepe (Lille) £72m Kai Havertz (Chelsea) £65m Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Borussia Dortmund) £55.1m Ben White (Brighton & Hove Albion) £50.6m Figures according to talkSPORT - Correct as of 1/2/2024

The Gunners are particularly keen to see Tomiyasu put pen-to-paper as he entered the final 18 months of his £55,000-per-week contract at the turn of the year, meaning they are at risk of seeing him move into the final stages of his agreement.

The Japan international has been on Arsenal's books since rubber-stamping a £19.8million switch from Serie A side Bologna in September 2021, but he has regularly found himself behind White in the pecking order.

Fabrizio Romano - White and Tomiyasu are very happy at the Emirates Stadium

Romano has warned that Arsenal supporters should not be fearing the worst due to White and Tomiyasu not signing on the dotted line yet as it is a regular occurrence when the transfer window is open for business, while the Gunners are increasingly confident that the defensive duo will agree terms.

The Italian journalist understands that talks have been progressing, although Tomiyasu's participation at the Asian Cup has resulted in discussions being put on hold for a brief period, and they are in line to commit their long-term futures to the Premier League title-chasers.

Romano told GIVEMESPORT:

"I think it's quite normal while we are in the January transfer window not to advance in terms of contracts. "Tomiyasu is also at the Asian Cup, so he is obviously not advancing to the final stages of talks right now, but discussions with both players are going very well. "Arsenal are very optimistic, and both players are very happy at Arsenal. I think, at the end of the year, we will see both Ben White and Takehiro Tomiyasu with new contracts at Arsenal."

Sousa poised to seal Arsenal departure

Arsenal youngster Lino Sousa has agreed to join Premier League rivals Aston Villa on a permanent deal, according to transfer expert Romano, and he underwent medical tests ahead of his move to the Midlands on Wednesday.

The reliable reporter suggests that the 19-year-old - who has failed to make a senior appearance for the Gunners despite being an unused substitute twice - has opted to link up with the Villans despite also gaining interest from Serie A heavyweights Juventus, Turkish giants Galatasaray and Scottish Premiership title-chasers Rangers.

It is understood that Sousa is in line to be loaned out to Championship outfit Plymouth Argyle, in a bid to boost his experience and gain much-needed game time, after his Arsenal departure has been wrapped up in the coming hours.