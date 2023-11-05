Highlights Arsenal creative midfielder Emile Smith Rowe has sustained a fresh injury blow after also missing extensive spells of last season due to being on the treatment table.

The Gunners' academy graduate was expected to start the Carabao Cup defeat to West Ham United before suffering a knee problem.

Smith Rowe is back on the sidelines just a matter of days after ending his long wait for a Premier League start last weekend.

Arsenal star Emile Smith Rowe has been left in a 'demoralising' position after journalist Ben Jacobs has provided GIVEMESPORT with a 'very worrying' update following the Emirates Stadium academy product's latest injury blow.

The creative midfielder was restricted to just 195 minutes of action last season, as extensive periods on the treatment table made it difficult for him to break into the forefront of boss Mikel Arteta's plans while the Gunners were going toe-to-toe with Manchester City for the Premier League title.

But Smith Rowe, who has previously been described as 'special' by Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher, is facing another spell on the sidelines after sustaining a problem earlier this week.

Smith Rowe forced to contend with fresh blow as recovery timeline emerges

Smith Rowe will be out of action for a number of weeks after suffering a knee injury, according to the Evening Standard, which ended his chances of starting the midweek Carabao Cup fourth round defeat to West Ham United.

The report suggests the three-cap England international, who has just over two-and-a-half years remaining on his £40,000-per-week contract, was initially expected to be included in the first XI for the encounter at the London Stadium as he aimed to increase his match sharpness.

Smith Rowe's latest setback came a matter of days after making his first Premier League start for 524 days as Arsenal swept newly-promoted Sheffield United aside, largely thanks to a hat-trick from Eddie Nketiah, with his performance earning plaudits.

Emile Smith Rowe's Premier League career in numbers Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off 2019/20 2 0 0 0 0 2020/21 20 2 4 0 0 2021/22 33 10 2 1 0 2022/23 12 0 2 0 0 2023/24 4 0 1 0 0 All statistics according to Transfermarkt

The 23-year-old was handed an 8/10 match rating by ESPN, with him grabbing an assist as his teammate secured the matchball and going close to getting his name on the scoresheet as Paul Heckingbottom's side were put to the sword in north London.

Although it is understood that West Ham hold an interest in Smith Rowe and would be keen to prise him away from the Emirates Stadium if an opportunity presents itself, Arsenal would demand £60million for his services as they see him as being on a similar level to Mason Mount, who joined Manchester United in a deal worth the same amount during the summer.

Respected reporter Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that the former RB Leipzig loanee has held discussions over his future with Arteta, who has reassured him that he is a big part of his plans and not set to be put on the market.

Jacobs understands that Arsenal fended off interest in Smith Rowe during the summer transfer window, with Arteta adamant that he wants to keep him among his options despite concerns over his injury record.

But the reputable journalist believes the fan favourite's latest setback is of serious concern as it has deprived him of the opportunity to stake a claim for a regular spot in the heart of the Gunners' midfield.

Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT:

"I think that, over the summer, a lot of clubs looked at Emile Smith Rowe and Arsenal wanted to keep the player. "He played for the first time as a starter since May and did pretty well against Sheffield United last weekend. He was maybe a little bit anonymous in the first half but, in the second half, he was stronger. He got an assist in the build-up to one of Eddie Nketiah's goals as well. "But now he has got a knee injury, which is very worrying and demoralising for the player because the Carabao Cup game against West Ham was a chance for likely back-to-back starts and, therefore, an opportunity to impress the manager and get more minutes."

£30m Arsenal star may seek departure

Aaron Ramsdale could ask to leave Arsenal when the transfer window reopens in January, according to TEAMtalk, after becoming increasingly concerned that his lack of action may result in missing out on bagging a place in England's squad for Euro 2024.

The report suggests the Gunners would prefer to sell the goalkeeper, who has been on the club's books since sealing a £30million switch from Sheffield United two years ago, but a short-term loan could also be negotiated if it is right for all parties.

Ramsdale's game time has been seriously impacted following Arteta's decision to sign David Raya from Brentford, with the Spaniard joining on an initial loan deal which could be made permanent for £27million at the end of the season.

Sky Sports reporter Dharmesh Sheth recently told GIVEMESPORT that being limited to opportunities in cup competitions may not be enough to satisfy the 25-year-old as he aims to put pressure on first-choice England shot-stopper Jordan Pickford.

Reigning Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich and Chelsea have been monitoring Ramsdale's situation, but Arsenal are in a strong negotiating position after he doubled his salary by penning a £120,000-per-week contract earlier this year.