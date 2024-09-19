Arsenal are hopeful that Martin Odegaard will be in contention to return to the starting line-up within the next six weeks as boss Mikel Arteta is eager for his injured captain to be available for a crucial stage of the campaign at the Emirates Stadium, GIVEMESPORT sources have revealed.

The Gunners have suffered a significant blow in their attempts to keep their Premier League title challenge on track as the creative midfielder has been ruled out for a significant period thanks to suffering ankle ligament damage during Norway's Nations League win over Austria earlier this month.

Odegaard was forced onto the treatment table just a matter of days after the transfer window slammed shut, resulting in Arteta being unable to secure a short-term replacement having already spent more than £90million on reinforcements, and he will not feature against reigning champions Manchester City on Sunday.

Arteta Hopes for Odegaard Return Next Month

North Londoners taking cautious approach over recovery

Arsenal are eager for Odegaard to have made a full recovery from his ankle injury in time to be among Arteta's options for a potentially pivotal clash against Liverpool at the Emirates Stadium on October 27, according to GMS sources, but they are refusing to rush him back into the fold and are aware that there is a serious possibility of him missing out on that target.

Although the Gunners were able to return to winning ways by securing a 1-0 victory over arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur last weekend, the 25-year-old's absence is sorely felt after finding the back of the net 35 times and registering a further 25 assists over the course of 156 appearances.

GMS sources have been informed that Arsenal are taking a cautious approach as they do not want to risk him picking up another problem during his rehabilitation period, but they are hopeful of him being in the mix for game time ahead of a key run of fixtures against Liverpool, Newcastle United, Inter Milan and Chelsea.

Martin Odegaard's season-by-season record in the Premier League Season Appearances Goals Assists Yellow cards Sent off 2024/25 3 0 0 1 0 2023/24 35 8 10 2 0 2022/23 37 15 7 4 0 2021/22 36 7 4 4 0 2020/21 14 1 2 0 0 Statistics correct as of 19/09/2024

The talisman - who committed his long-term future to the north Londoners when he penned a contract which allows him to pocket up to £300,000-per-week when bonuses are triggered 12 months ago - is on course to miss the first three fixtures of the Champions League group phase against Atalanta, Paris Saint-Germain and Shakhtar Donetsk.

Academy graduate Ethan Nwaneri could profit from Odegaard's spell on the sidelines as he is on course to battle for more extensive game time in the coming weeks, GMS sources recently revealed, but Arsenal remain determined for their skipper to make a full recovery as quickly as possible.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Martin Odegaard registered five key passes during his first three appearances of the Premier League campaign

Gunners Keeping Odegaard Timeline Private

Title-chasers refusing to go public over expected period out of action

Although GMS sources have been told that Arsenal are refusing to reveal an official timescale for Odegaard's recovery process and do not want to put a date on when he is expected to be back on the pitch, there is some optimism that he will be able to get involved during a crucial spell of the season towards the end of October and into November.

The former Real Madrid man joined the Gunners on a permanent basis for up to £34million in August 2021, having enjoyed a fruitful loan spell after struggling for regular game time at the Bernabeu, and Arteta is desperate to have his creativity and leadership in the middle of the park as he goes in search of silverware.

Related Exclusive: £50m Aston Villa Star 'Pleased he Snubbed Arsenal Move' Aston Villa midfielder Amadou Onana feels vindicated by his decision to head to the Midlands instead of Arsenal

But Arsenal were keen to avoid making a knee-jerk reaction to Odegaard's injury, GMS sources understand, resulting in the Spanish tactician and key figures behind the scenes deciding to take their time before speaking publicly about the fact that he will be on the treatment table for a sustained period.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and WhoScored