Arsenal won't be signing a new striker on deadline day despite making approaches for several high-profile forwards during the winter transfer window - Ollie Watkins and Benjamin Sesko were among those the Gunners enquired about over the past month, according to Diario AS journalist Eduardo Burgos.

A new offensive signing was expected at the Emirates after Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Jesus sustained serious injuries, and the North Londoners were linked with several potential targets. The Premier League title challengers made a midweek offer of around £45 million for Watkins, 29, which Aston Villa turned down.

Watkins was one of several strikers on Arsenal's shortlist, but a new attacking arrival has looked increasingly unlikely as time has progressed, and Arteta looks set to tackle the second half of the season without a proven number nine in his squad.

Arsenal Decide Against Signing A Striker On Deadline Day

The Gunners will go again for a new forward next summer

The Gunners are said to have 'given up on their idea of getting a striker in this market' because they don't want to overpay for a potential acquisition. Villa were clear regarding their stance over Watkins (pictured above) when they turned down an offer last week, and Unai Emery insisted he was 'happy to stay' at Villa Park.

RB Leipzig's Sesko, Wolverhampton Wanderers' Matheus Cunha, Botafogo's Igor Jesus, and Bayern Munich's Mathys Tel are the other forwards who the North London giants made approaches for but nothing advanced, as Burgos wrote:

"Arsenal are giving up on their idea of ​​getting a striker this market. They don't want to overpay. They negotiated or launched formal proposals for Cunha, Igor Jesus, Sesko, Ollie Watkins and Mathys Tel, but none came to fruition."

The Gunners will now focus on signing a new striker in the summer transfer window when several of those mentioned are more likely to be available because the season will end.

