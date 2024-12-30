Arsenal could be set to add Eintracht Frankfurt star Omar Marmoush to their ranks in the January transfer window, according to reports - with CaughtOffside suggesting that Mikel Arteta's men are 'queuing up' for a potential move for the Egyptian attacker in the January window to curb their attacking downfalls.

Arsenal haven't struggled for goals in recent weeks, but the Gunners have been after an out-and-out striker for some time, with Kai Havertz having to fill in up front and although Gabriel Jesus has come alive in the Christmas period, there is still a need to bring someone in. That could be Marmoush, according to reports - but the Spaniard may face other Premier League competition.

Report: Arsenal 'Queuing' For Omar Marmoush

The Gunners are in the market for a striker and could move for the Egypt star

The report from CaughtOffside states that a number of Premier League clubs are 'queuing up' for a potential move for Marmoush after his standout season - with Arsenal contacting Frankfurt over his availability.

Omar Marmoush's Bundesliga statistics - Frankfurt squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Goals 13 1st Assists 7 1st Key Passes Per Game 2.1 1st Shots Per Game 4.3 1st Dribbles Per Game 2.6 1st Match rating 8.13 1st

Sources from CaughtOffside with a 'close understanding' of Marmoush's situation have stated that he hasn't responded positively to recent negotiations with Frankfurt, who are looking to tie their star man down to a new deal - and that's opened the door for Arteta to try and make a move.

Chelsea, Liverpool, Aston Villa and Newcastle United have also been credited with an interest, but Marmoush's potential exit from the Bundesliga club would make the most sense for Arsenal, who are looking to add to their ranks up front and in a creative sense, as a result of Bukayo Saka's injury which could be season-ending.

His arrival is now slightly more vital than it was just over a week ago, and he would give the Gunners options up front - which could be enough to fire them to at least another Champions League spot, with Liverpool seemingly running away with the Premier League title this season.

GIVEMESPORT: Omar Marmoush has six goals in 35 games for Egypt.

Marmoush has 18 goals and 12 assists in 24 games in all competitions for Frankfurt this season, including a run of games where he scored eight goals and registered four assists in just five games to begin the campaign - and although those goals have dried up in recent weeks, the 'outrageous' star remains just one goal behind Harry Kane in the top scorer rankings in the Bundesliga.

