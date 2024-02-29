Highlights Arsenal lead many Premier League clubs in the race to sign Brentford striker Ivan Toney, but ideally want to pay under £60m.

Chelsea are ahead in the race for Victor Osimhen, but Arsenal are still in contention too with Paris Saint-Germain also interested.

Wolves forward Pedro Neto is in high demand with Arsenal, Tottenham and Man Utd all keen on the £80m-rated star.

There is nothing quite like a summer transfer tussle and this year it is looking like we will have our hands full when it comes to multi-club battles over one star player.

This next transfer window will not be as outrageous as the version from 2023 but it will certainly hold more clout than the one we saw pass by in January.

As part of that, there will be plenty of Premier League club’s scrambling for top talent - and that should lead to some transfer fights that lead to major headlines.

Here we look at five player narratives that are expected to turn into a bit of a frenzy in the coming months.

Ivan Toney

The leaks out of Arsenal around their interest in Toney have been pretty non-existent but other sources around a potential deal say there is genuine interest from the Gunners that should be taken seriously.

At this stage our information suggests they lead the race to sign him and are hopeful his value can fall somewhere below £60million.

Chelsea retain an interest in him and Manchester United and Spurs also admire the player, and both could move if deals to the Emirates or Stamford Bridge fail to materialise. Toney - described as being "sensational" by BBC Sport football reporter Simon Stone on X - is ready to make this move and will play his last game for Brentford against Newcastle on May 19.

The Toon may yet even prove to be another club that show interest in him, depending how things open up for them at the end of this season.

Victor Osimhen

The hottest property on the market this summer, Osimhen is leaving Napoli and a host of big clubs are interested.

In England it is Chelsea leading the race, with Arsenal a potential contender, while across the Channel there is interest from French club Paris Saint-Germain. Links have surfaced around Real Madrid but solid sources in Spain are playing that one down.

Related Arsenal receive 'encouragement' over Victor Osimhen deal Arsenal should not be ruled out of the race to sign Victor Osimhen at the Emirates Stadium this summer.

PSG need to replace Kylian Mbappe, which is why they are taking note of Osimhen’s availability, but the player has intimated for some time that he knows where he wants to play next - which should mean there is a strong chance he is landing in England.

Chelsea are not in a great spot financially but that won't stop them pursuing Osimhen, with avenues already open in terms of understanding the terms it will take to get him.

The expense is real though, as Osimhen would need to become one of the very highest earners on around £300,000-a-week to make it happen - on top of a transfer fee in excess of £100million.

Time will tell whether those numbers scare off Arsenal too but one curve-ball to look out for here comes from Saudi Arabia, who are preparing to throw mega-money in his direction.

Pedro Neto

A proper scrap could break out here as the Wolves man is going to be in-demand.

In London there is interest from Arsenal and Tottenham, while Manchester United are starting to wonder if they could have a chance of signing him too.

United’s transfer plans are not concrete yet but the potential for signing a new wide forward is growing, given the problems they have with other first-teamers currently employed for the role.

Related Pedro Neto 'more likely' to join Arsenal than Man Utd Arsenal appear to be ahead of domestic rivals Manchester United in the race for Wolverhampton Wanderers talisman Pedro Neto

Arsenal already have the feelers out around the terms of this deal because they are very keen on the idea of adding new depth to their creativity lines and Spurs feel he would be a good fit for the Ange Postecoglou era.

At the moment Wolves are putting an £80million price-tag on his head but market insiders believe clubs will start bidding around £20million lower than that.

Marc Guehi

Liverpool are the most recent club to be linked with Guehi but Arsenal, Chelsea, Tottenham and Manchester United all have interest in him too.

The player is interested in listening to offers this summer and it is likely to take an offer in the region of £60million to sign him.

He is injured at the moment but if he is back by the end of the season and figures for England at Euro 2024, Palace might even try to bump the price up further.

It is thought Arsenal have been considering this one for longest but they have strengthening to do in various areas this summer so it will come down to whether this is really a priority. If not, the door opens more fully for others to contemplate a bid.

Related Dan Ashworth could make Marc Guehi his first Man Utd signing Manchester United could now rival Liverpool in their pursuit of Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi.

Viktor Gyokeres

Half of Europe has their eye on Gyokeres as he’s scoring for fun at Sporting CP. His move from Coventry City has gone even better than expected - which is great news for Coventry, who have a sell-on clause.

In England, Arsenal and Chelsea are being linked at the moment but there is interest abroad too with Borussia Dortmund and AC Milan while clubs in Spain are also taking note.

Our expectation right now is that Gyokeres opts to stay on the Continent and that the Milan offer could prove very alluring if he decides to leaving Sporting. His release clause is big - £86million - but his goal contributions return this season suggests he could prove worth it.

And you can never rule out the Premier League clubs when it comes to big spending. Arsenal does not seem overly likely at this point but he is someone they could turn to if other options prove too tricky. Chelsea see him as a great profile fit if their Osimhen bid fails.