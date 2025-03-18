Arsenal are now leading the race to sign Inter Milan star Marcus Thuram this summer, according to Football Insider.

The Gunners are in the market to bolster their attacking options this summer for Mikel Arteta after suffering a host of serious injuries this season, which has left the team trailing Liverpool by 12 points in the Premier League title race.

The club's top target is said to be Newcastle United star Alexander Isak, while RB Leipzig sensation Benjamin Sesko is also a long-term target, but Arsenal are also keen on Serie A's Thuram and are said to be ramping up their interest.

Arsenal Want to Sign Thuram

Inter star has £71m release clause

With the Gunners assessing their options, Thuram has emerged as a top candidate for the position after netting an impressive 31 goals in 84 appearances for Inter since joining on a free transfer from Borussia Moenchengladbach two years ago.

The 27-year-old has been described as "world-class" in the past and was compared to legendary striker Thierry Henry by Arsene Wenger, which will surely excite fans in north London.

However, the club will need to move quickly if they want to get a deal done as Inter are keen to tie him down to a new contract and increase his release clause to fend off competition from some of Europe's powerhouses.

Marcus Thuram Inter Milan stats 2024/25 Competition Appearances Minutes Goals Assists Serie A 24(4) 2006 13 4 Champions League 6(3) 481 3 0 Supercoppa Italia 1 90 0 0

Liverpool and Chelsea have also shown an interest but it is Arsenal who are leading the race, and with their priority being a striker they could look to get a deal done quickly.

Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus have been ruled out for the season through injury, but neither has really proved themselves to be a reliable goalscorer and a replacement is clearly needed.

