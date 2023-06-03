Arsenal are still 'leading the race' to sign Declan Rice from West Ham United, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Rice is expected to leave for pastures new at the end of the season, with Arsenal tipped as heavy favourites to sign the midfielder.

Arsenal transfer news - Declan Rice

After the dust had settled following the disappointment of missing out on the Premier League title, there could be few complaints from Arsenal fans about how their season had ended.

Just missing out on Champions League football last season, the Gunners secured a top-four finish with multiple matches to play, eventually finishing just five points behind Premier League champions Manchester City.

Attention has already switched to next year, as Mikel Arteta's side look to mount another title challenge, with reinforcements now expected to arrive at the Emirates Stadium.

One of the names tipped to sign for Arsenal is Rice, who according to a report from The Times, is subject to interest from across the continent.

It's claimed German champions Bayern Munich are considering rivalling Arsenal for Rice's signature, with Thomas Tuchel reportedly telling Rice he'd 'build the midfield' around him.

However, the report states Rice is unsure about a switch to Bavaria, with the London-born man favouring a Premier League stay instead.

Great news for the Arsenal faithful, who Romano believes are still in pole position to secure his services.

What has Fabrizio Romano said about Rice to Arsenal?

When speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, transfer guru Romano admitted Arsenal had edged out in front as the favourites to sign Rice.

On the 24-year-old's future, Romano revealed: "They’re leading the race in terms of interest, but then you have to reach an agreement with the player and with West Ham. This is still the case, but we know they want to respect to West Ham because of the Conference League final and this is why there is no concrete negotiation now, as they're waiting on the price tag.”

How much can Arsenal expect to pay for Rice?

Should Arteta get his hands on Rice this summer, he's unlikely to come on the cheap, with reports of a triple-figure fee already starting to circulate.

As per a story by ESPN, West Ham are expected to command a price over £100 million for Rice's signature when the transfer window opens.

With time remaining on his contract at the London Stadium, West Ham believe they're in a strong negotiating position and are prepared to hold out for their desired asking price.

Unsurprisingly, it would eclipse any fee Arsenal have paid for a player in the past, with the Gunners currently weighing up whether to break their transfer record on Rice this summer.