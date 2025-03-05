Arsenal may have moved to the front of the queue to sign Borussia Dortmund star Jamie Gittens in the summer transfer window, according to reports from Spain - with the Gunners needing to add to their ranks to add quality to their attacking ranks ahead of next season.

Mikel Arteta has long been interested in securing a winger to join his club, with the likes of Nico Williams and Endrick having been linked in the past - though they have been unattainable thus far, and Arteta may turn to the Englishman as a potential target, with Dortmund teetering on failing to qualify for the Champions League after a poor season.

Report: Arsenal 'Favourites' to Sign Jamie Gittens from Borussia Dortmund

The young winger has attracted interest from Europe's biggest teams

The report by Spanish outlet Relevo, via 'Real Madrid Confidencial', states that Gittens is happy at Dortmund, though he is keeping a 'close eye' on the club's objectives by the end of the season. If the Bundesliga side fail to qualify for the Champions League - in which they are currently six points behind fourth-placed Mainz - that could see the Englishman consider leaving the Signal Iduna Park, and from there he could seek offers from other big European sides who are interested in his services.

Jamie Gittens' Bundesliga statistics - Borussia Dortmund squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 24 1st Goals 7 2nd Key Passes Per Game 1.4 =3rd Shots Per Game 0.8 =5th Dribbles Per Game 3 1st Match rating 7.08 2nd

That is where Arsenal come into the fold. The Gunners are touted as 'favourites' to sign the former Manchester City youth star, with Arteta's side in need of a winger given that Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka are both on the injury table at present. However, the report further states that everything with regard to Arsenal's chase of the Englishman seems to indicate that the situation could change.

Real Madrid, Atletico Madrid and Barcelona are all keeping an eye on Gittens' future, and that could throw a spanner in the works for the north London club - however, whether Gittens would start for any of those clubs remains to be seen, and having been born in southern England, he could fancy a return back to his homeland despite being named as 'one of the best forwards in Europe'.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gittens has 25 caps for England's youth teams, scoring two goals.

Gittens has had an immense season for Dortmund, scoring four goals in 10 Champions League games and seven in 24 Bundesliga outings - including a superb effort that ended up securing a precious point against Bayern Munich back in November.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 04-03-25.

