Arsenal star Leah Williamson suffered a nasty looking injury against Manchester United in the Women's Super League, which could put her in jeopardy of missing this year's Women's World Cup.

Williamson led the Lionesses to their first-ever major trophy at Euro 2022 last summer and is an integral part of both England and Arsenal's defence.

In the 13th minute of the Gunners' crunch contest with the Red Devils, Williamson tried to recover the ball but fell to the floor after appearing to jar her knee.

The England skipper was in audible pain and punched the ground instantly as medical staff ran on with a stretcher.

And while luckily Williamson was able to walk off the field, some fans are still fearing the worst, with this year's World Cup less than 100 days away.

Check out the incident below:

VIDEO: Leah Williamson's nasty injury vs Man United

The extent of Williamson's injury

Though it's too soon to say the true extent of Williamson's injury, the signs did not look good and some have inferred that it looked like it could be an ACL injury.

Speaking on BBC, former goalkeeper Rachel Brown-Finnis said: "That's a worrying sign. Leah Williamson is integral to this team, to the Lionesses too."

Brown-Finnis also noted the number of ACL casualties Arsenal has at present, with Beth Mead and Vivianne Miedema already out for the season.

"With less than 100 days to go to the start of the World Cup... Beth Mead, Vivianne Miedema, I hope it's not a trio of ACL injuries for Arsenal," she stressed.

The worrying trend of ACL injuries in women's football

Arsenal's players are not the only ones to have suffered ACL injuries of late.

Reigning Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas has been sidelined for around nine months, as has France striker Marie-Antoinette Katoto.

In fact, you can make a pretty crazy starting XI of players who have torn their ACL in the past year.

In her exclusive column for GiveMeSport, England right-back Lucy Bronze urged women's football to come up with a solution to this growing problem.

"I think clubs, trainers and managers need to take more responsibility, and even players, in how well we look after our bodies," she stressed.

Lucy Bronze wants women's football to address ACL problem

"The women’s game is going in the right direction, which ultimately means that we play more games. The games that we do play are higher intensity, because we're all a lot fitter, faster and stronger. So the demand on our bodies is becoming more and more.

"But I think as a whole, women's football needs to start thinking long and hard about the ACL injury crisis, and come up with a solution."