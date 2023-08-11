Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta will have some selection headaches ahead of their opening game this weekend, as Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor gives his verdict on Leandro Trossard's chances of starting the game, while speaking to GIVEMESPORT.

The Spanish manager now has plenty of options to choose from in certain positions heading into their game against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

Arsenal news - Leandro Trossard

Trossard signed for Arsenal last season during the January transfer window for a fee of £27m from Brighton & Hove Albion, as per Sky Sports.

The Belgian forward made an immediate impact at the Emirates Stadium, providing 10 assists in 10 league starts, whilst also getting on the scoresheet once, according to FBref.

Against Manchester City in the Community Shield, Trossard started the game from the bench, before coming on to score an important equaliser, taking the game to penalties with the north London side lifting the trophy.

The versatile forward is competing with the likes of Kai Havertz, Bukayo Saka, and Gabriel Martinelli in attack, so it certainly won't be easy for him to cement a regular place in Arteta's side.

Now, journalist Taylor has given his verdict on whether he can see Trossard displacing any of Arsenal's current front line in the near future.

What has Taylor said about Trossard and Arsenal?

Taylor has suggested that he wouldn't be surprised if Trossard started over Martinelli for Arsenal.

The journalist adds that he expects the former Brighton man to have an excellent season and he won't necessarily be a player who will be utilised in a substitute role.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Absolutely. I don't think it's just me of this opinion now either, I think everyone is starting to see that Trossard is a player that can make a difference and impact even in a short space of time.

"I don't think he will be pigeonholed to a substitute role. I wouldn't be surprised if he came in and started ahead of Gabriel Martinelli.

"I thought Martinelli, although he had a few good runs in the first half, I thought he was quite poor really.

"Trossard just gives that explosive power. He seems to be able to score goals out of nothing virtually. I think he's going to be a huge player, particularly with Gabriel Jesus out injured at the moment.

"I think Kai Havertz might take some time to adapt. I think Trossard could have a brilliant season, and it's just about trying to force his way into the starting 11 now."

Latest Transfer News: Every Rumour, Completed Transfer, And All The Gossip This Window

What's next for Arsenal?

After completing the signings of Havertz, Jurrien Timber, and Declan Rice, Arteta will already be feeling stronger heading into the new campaign.

Further reinforcements might not be overly necessary after getting their business done early, but there is one position they could look to strengthen.

Journalist Dean Jones recently told GIVEMESPORT that a move for another attacker could come into the equation later in the transfer window, possibly to help provide cover for Saka on the right-hand side.