Arsenal are preparing to face Manchester City in the Premier League on Sunday, and there's an argument to suggest that Mikel Arteta should unleash Leandro Trossard at the Etihad Stadium.

The Gunners travelled to Italy to play in their first Champions League game of the season, but it was a disappointing performance from the north London outfit. Atalanta looked the more likely to score in a 0-0 draw and were unfortunate not to find the opener from the penalty spot, but goalkeeper David Raya kept them in it with a stunning double save.

Trossard was deployed off the bench, a common theme for the Belgian since arriving at the club, but it could be time for Arteta to hand him a start.

Trossard Must Start Against Man City

They need a goalscoring threat

Against Atalanta, Gabriel Martinelli once again struggled to make an impact on the left-hand side of attack. The Brazilian was blunt going forward and has struggled to be a goalscoring or creative threat for the Gunners this term.

Trossard's goalscoring return last season was phenomenal considering the number of games he played. The former Brighton & Hove Albion man finished as Arsenal's third-top scorer in the Premier League despite starting just 18 times.

Leandro Trossard's Premier League statistics - Arsenal squad ranking, 2023/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 34 9th Goals 12 3rd Shots Per Game 1.8 5th Dribbles Per Game 0.7 5th Key Passes Per Game 0.7 10th Match rating 6.82 10th

This term, Trossard, described as a 'magician', has started just twice in the league and wasn't in the XI against Atalanta, so it could be time for Arteta to unleash the £110k-a-week earner. Trossard may have been furious last season considering the number of goals he scored compared to the amount of starts Arteta gave him.

Whenever he played, Trossard appeared to make an impact, but he's still finding it difficult to cement his place in Arteta's starting XI.

With Martin Odegaard out injured, the Gunners need players capable of producing from nothing, especially against a side as powerful as Manchester City. Trossard hasn't started the last two fixtures against Tottenham Hotspur and Atalanta, and has only played 174 Premier League minutes this term.

He could return in October

Mikel Merino joined Arsenal from La Liga side Real Sociedad during the summer transfer window as Arteta and his recruitment team looked to add another option in midfield. Unfortunately, the Spanish star hasn't been seen by Arsenal supporters due to picking up an injury in training before making his debut.

According to a report from Football London, we could see Merino return to training in the middle of October. There is an international break coming up in a few weeks, so it gives Arsenal an ideal amount of time to ensure they can get Merino back to full fitness before hopefully making his debut in November.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 22-09-24.