Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney could leave the Emirates in the summer, Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 25-year-old is currently being linked with a move away from the Gunners, and Taylor thinks he wants to play more football.

Arsenal transfer news — Kieran Tierney

Kaya Kaynak of football.london recently told GIVEMESPORT that Arsenal probably would be willing to let Tierney go if an offer comes in.

If the left-back does decide he wants to leave the north London club, Newcastle United look like his most likely destination as things stand.

According to The Telegraph, the Magpies are plotting a swoop for Tierney, who could cost them over £30m.

He joined Arsenal from Celtic back in 2019 and is currently earning £110,000 a week at the Emirates, as per Spotrac.

What has Ryan Taylor said about Kieran Tierney's Arsenal future?

Taylor can see Tierney leaving Arsenal at the end of the season. When asked if the Scotsman could depart north London in the summer, the journalist said to GIVEMESPORT: "I do, to be honest. I feel like Tierney's someone that wants to play football.

"When he first came to Arsenal, everyone was sort of raving about him, but actually, I don't think he's quite as good as we all thought he was. That's not to say he's not a very respectable, strong Premier League player because he would probably start for 12, 14 Premier League teams."

Will Kieran Tierney join Newcastle in the summer?

It's a transfer that you can definitely see happening. Tierney has, of course, lost his place in Mikel Arteta's team to Oleksandr Zinchenko.

If the Scotland international wants to be a starter again, then a move may be necessary, and a switch to Newcastle certainly does look appealing.

The Tyneside club are going places following their takeover and are on course to qualify for European football next season. In fact, they could still secure a spot in the 2023/24 edition of the Champions League, which could help them lure a player of Tierney's quality to St James' Park.

His potential transfer fee, if it is in the region of £30m, also shouldn't be a problem for a side of their wealth.

Ultimately, a move to Newcastle could make a lot of sense for Tierney as he looks for more game time and certainly seems possible. It's certainly one to keep an eye on this summer.