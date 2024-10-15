Former Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger had the pleasure of managing some of the best players the Premier League has ever borne witness to throughout his 1234-game managerial career, but singled out Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp and Tony Adams as the three best players he ever coached.

The Frenchman, now 74 years of age and the Director of Development of FIFA, was in charge of the north Londoners during the most illustrious period of their storied history, winning a host of honours including seven FA Cups and the same number of Community Shields.

Monikered ‘Le Professeur’, Wenger masterminded a trio of Premier League-winning sides – including the never-been-replicated Invincibles side in 2003/04 – but snubbed the likes of Cesc Fabregas and Mesut Ozil when reeling off his best players he ever coached.

Wenger Singles Out Adams, Henry and Bergkamp as Best Players He Coached

Described the latter duo as ‘glamorous’ and ‘creative’

At a Facebook Live event ahead of his former side’s Saturday evening clash with London rivals Chelsea in 2016, Wenger picked out a trio of names - Henry, Bergkamp and 'Mr Arsenal' Adams - that he considered to be the crème de la crème of players he oversaw during his time in the dugout. Per Metro, he said:

“It’s impossible to compare Tony Adams and Thierry Henry. Henry and Bergkamp were certainly the most glamorous and creative players because usually you rate more the quality going forward.”

All three players are commonly considered to be three of Arsenal Football Club's greatest-ever players, with them all endearing themselves to the club’s faithful during their respective playing days.

Adams donned the captain’s armband during their league and FA Cuple doubles in 1997/98 and 2001/02, while Henry – one of the greatest strikers in Premier League history – is their leading goalscorer, having netted a total of 228 strikes in his 377 games across two stints in England.

Henry, Bergkamp, Adams - Arsenal Careers Statistic Henry Bergkamp Adams Appearances 377 422 630 Goals 228 120 46 Assists 98 112 11 Yellow/Red Cards 46/1 47/4 53/5 Honours 2x Premier League; 3x FA Cup; 2x Community Shield 3x Premier League; 4x FA Cup; 3x Community Shield 4x Premier League; 3x FA Cup; 2x League Cup; 2x Community Shield

Dutchman Bergkamp was one of the most underrated players in Premier League history, perhaps thanks to playing alongside the talismanic Henry, and linked up with the French forward like it was second nature.

Given the level of talent that Arsenal have homed over the years, including the aforementioned duo of Fabregas and Ozil alongside the likes of Robin van Persie and Patrick Vieira, being singled out by Wenger is, by no means, an easy feat – and it’s a true testament to what brilliant footballers they were.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Bergkamp is one of five Arsenal stars to have played a part in each of the club’s three Premier League title wins.

Wenger’s Bold Statement About Messi in 2011 Emerges

Not only is the seasoned Frenchman widely admired as one of the best managers in English top flight history, but his eye for talent was uncanny – as evidenced by his comment about Barcelona’s Lionel Messi in 2011 when he predicted that the Argentine would become the greatest footballer of all time.

A post on Arsenal’s official X (formerly Twitter) account – which was posted just one day following La Blaugrana’s victory over Real Madrid in the 2011/12 Champions League semi-final has recently emerged.

“Lionel Messi could be the greatest footballer the world has ever seen, according to Arsene Wenger.”

Just 23 years old at the time, a fresh-faced Messi was dancing around some of the most stubborn defensive lines with relative ease – and although it seems as if the Arsenal icon was stating the obvious, nobody can say that he was wrong, can they?

All statistics per Transfermarkt - correct as of 15/10/24