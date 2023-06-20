Arsenal cult hero Jens Lehmann has been charged with property damage and two counts of fraud after attacking his neighbour’s garage with a chainsaw.

Lehmann, 53, lost his temper following a long-running dispute over an extension to the garage, which he claimed was blocking his view of Lake Starnberg from his £4.2 million home.

Per German newspaper Suddeutche Zeitung - via The Sun - Lehmann believed that the extension had been built on his land. Whether or not that actually turns out to be the case, his decision to take a chainsaw to the roof beams of his neighbour's garage looks set to be a costly one.

Lehmann also allegedly ripped out the cable of a CCTV camera before doing the damage. What he didn't realise, however, was that the camera still had a battery in it and filmed the whole incident.

German police are also investigating whether the Arsenal Invincible is also culpable for three similar cases of vandalism, which racked up damages of more than £8,500.

However, it’s not known whether there is a connection between these cases and the charges that have been brought against Lehmann.

What has Jens Lehmann said about the charges?

Lehmann has been a resident at his current home for the last 15 years after purchasing the property during his time with Arsenal.

Although he might have been best served to stay quiet on the matter, Lehmann took to Instagram to respond to the reports.

“The allegations raised against me are not accurate like that. The fraud allegations against me are regarding an unpaid parking ticket of €90,” he wrote.

“The damage done to my reputation is enormous, and my privacy is being ignored.”

Monika Andress, director of the district court in Starnberg, confirmed the charges against Lehmann on Thursday to German media. Lehmann could face a suspended sentence if found guilty.

What has Jens Lehmann been up to since leaving Arsenal in 2008?

Lehmann played the most successful years of his career in north London between 2003 and 2008.

In his five-year stint, he lifted the Premier League and was also part of the Gunners' side that reached the 2006 Champions League final.

He left the club at the end of the 2007/08 season, but it wouldn't be the last time he would play for Arsenal.

Following a two-year stint with VfB Stuttgart, Lehmann announced his retirement from the game, but was brought out of retirement after Arsene Wenger suffered a goalkeeping crisis in 2011.

With injuries to Wojciech Szczesny, Lucasz Fabianski and Vito Mannone meaning that the Gunners were without a back-up shot-stopper, Lehmann returned to provide cover to Manuel Almunia.

Lehmann even ended up making a final Premier League appearance for the club when he filled in for Almunia in a victory over Blackpool in April 2011.

The 61-cap German international would find his way back to the Emirates in 2017 for a brief spell as an assistant coach. He went on to fulfil a similar role for FC Ausburg.

His most recent football-related post came as a member of the supervisory board at Hertha BSC. However, his time in the job was cut short when he found himself at the centre of a race row with a German television pundit, for which he later apologised.