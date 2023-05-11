Following on from the past weekend's celebrations of the coronation of King Charles, there is already a new King in town.

With 174 goals for Arsenal, as well as winning the World Cup, Champions League, and a Premier League title in his time, it is fair to assume Thierry Henry is well-placed to be named the 'King of Football.'

During coverage of the Champions League tie between AC Milan and Inter Milan, Henry was given the task of coming up with five rules to revolutionise the game and take it forwards.

Kate Abdo bestowed this honour upon the Frenchman during their regular show on CBS Sports with a big build-up: "He already has a statue outside The Emirates. And now Thierry Henry gets the biggest honour of them all... he is our king for a day."

The first rule Henry would look to impose is extremely timely following the discussion of time-wasting in the fallout from the Newcastle vs Arsenal fixture on Sunday.

Henry would like to see free-kicks awarded to opposing teams when time is wasted deliberately in order to keep the game flowing as much as possible.

He said: "Time-wasting, kicking the ball out - the referee can give a free-kick just like in rugby 25 yards away from goal, you can put the ball wherever you want."

The second rule would have been a great help to Leicester City in the past few days as Henry would like to see teams awarded a point for scoring three goals in a game, irrespective of the final result.

Jamie Carragher chimed in by asking, "what if you get seven?" with a slight hint of teasing Manchester United fans, to which Henry claimed the team should receive two points.

Another very prevalent rule introduced by Henry would be the responsibility of referees to address the press following a game, while adding: "And wear a mic also, I want to hear what you say," with Carragher and Micah Richards in full agreement.

He feels this would clear up mistakes and leave the viewers less in the dark around certain situations.

In a more obscure rule, Henry claimed he would like the people in charge of transfers coming in from abroad to do their due diligence more thoroughly. This would help players adapt to their surroundings better.

In a very simple but effective analogy, he explained: "You don't buy a house without visiting it. You go in the morning, you go at night, you hear the noise."

This shows a level of care towards players that can help them on a more human level when moving somewhere completely new at a young age.

King Henry gave his final rule of the day, and it was the idea of temporary substitutions for when a player is getting checked over by the doctor off the pitch.

The idea is to have a substitute come on to prevent the team from being at a disadvantage of having only 10 men on the field. The option would also be there for the injured player to come back on if fit to do so.

So there are the rules Henry would introduce in order to progress the game into the future.

We recommend you watch the clip as there are plenty of jokes and entertaining comments throughout as is normally the case with Abdo, Carragher, Henry, and Richards.

All hail the King!