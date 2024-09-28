Arsenal host Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday looking to maintain their unbeaten start to the Premier League season. Following a dramatic 2-2 draw at the Etihad last weekend, the Gunners are now sweating on the fitness of David Raya. The Spaniard sat out the cup tie vs Bolton in midweek, which saw 16-year-old Jack Porter take his place in between the sticks.

Arsenal got through that cup tie unscathed. Meanwhile Leicester are still chasing their first league win of the season, having drawn three games and lost two, but Foxes manager Steve Cooper remains defiant and motivated to stamp his mark on the side as they look to consolidate their place in the top flight after last season's promotion.

From Arsenal's point of view, even at this early stage of the season, they will be very much concentrated on getting back to winning ways, have drawn two league games, so as to maintain pressure on Manchester City, the side they came so close to beating last Sunday.

Arsenal Team News

The Gunners sweat over Raya

New signing Mikel Merino will have to wait until October for his club debut, but Riccardo Calafiori, Jurrien Timber, Ben White all received knocks in the dramatic draw with Manchester City, but should be fit enough for at least the squad, particularly as Calafiori started against Bolton. Then there is David Raya, who has not been far from the news in recent weeks, who although rested for the mid-week league cup fixture, is very much back in contention to play. Full-back Takehiro Tomiyasu could be close to fitness after a knee injury. Perhaps bigger news still is the opportunity Trossard's suspension may provide to new signing Raheem Sterling.

Arsenal Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Mikel Merino Shoulder 20/10/2014 Martin Odegaard Ankle/foot 19/10/2024 Oleksandr Zinchenko Shin 19/10/2024 David Raya Muscle 28/09/2024

Arteta remains coy on Raya but positive on others

Ahead of the contest, Mikel Arteta gave his latest update on a range of players, but would not be committed on whether Raya will definitely start the match vs the Foxes.

“We have to wait 24 hours to see if he's looking good or not that good. “It’s not about taking a risk, it’s about a player being fit and available or not. When we have that clarity for Leicester, which is the main thing that we are thinking about at the moment, we will make a decision tomorrow. “Jurrien [Timber] was able to take part in training today so that's that's good news. He will be available in the squad, and Ben [White] hopefully as well.”

Arsenal's Confirmed starting XI

Raya passed fit

Despite Arteta's coy remarks on Raya, the Spaniard gets the nod between the sticks while Leandro Trossard returns in midfield after serving his suspension against Bolton in midweek as Arsenal are unchanged.

Confirmed Starting XI (4-4-2): Raya; Timber, Saliba, Magalhaes, Calafiori; Martinelli, Rice, Partey, Saka; Trossard, Havertz

Confirmed Substitutes Bench: Neto (GK), Nichols (DEF), Kiwior (DEF), Kacurri (MID), Lewis-Skelly (DEF), Jorginho (MID), Nwaneri (MID), Jesus (FWD), Sterling (FWD)

Leicester City Team News

Newly promoted side are mostly injury-free

The foxes made 10 changes to the starting eleven that overcame Walsall in the league cup on Tuesday in a penalty shoot-out by three goals to nil, compared to the team that drew with Everton in the league last week. Jamie Vardy was rested from the squad. Despite the cup victory, Leicester only had two shots on target against the League Two opponents. The side have very few injuries to worry about, but may question if the Emirates is where they will record their first league win of the season.

Leicester City Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential Return Date Jakub Stolarczyk Ankle 04/01/2025 Patson Daka Ankle 02/11/2024

Steve Cooper on the challenge he is facing at Leicester

The Leicester boss is optimistic about the fitness within the camp, with the exception of Janik Vestergaard who remains unavailable for the Foxes.

"We had a few bumps and bruises from the game against Everton and a few of the lads didn’t quite make it to be available for the game on Tuesday. "Everybody got through Tuesday’s game okay. With the boys that have been out for a little while, Vestergaard is still not available for the weekend so we’re as we were, there’s no change from the last Premier League game."

Leicester City Confirmed Starting XI

Foxes likely to name unchanged side from Everton draw

Leicester have bolstered their midfield by recalling Oliver Skipp to the side, while Buanonotte gets rewarded with a start alongside Jamie Vardy in attack.

Confirmed Starting XI (4-2-3-1): Hermansen; Justin, Okoli, Faes, Kristiansen; Ndidi, Skipp, Winks; Mavididi, Buanonotte, Vardy

Confirmed Substitutes Bench: Ward (GK), Coady (DEF), Pereira (DEF), Choudhury (DEF), El Khannous (MID), De Cordova-Reid (FWD), Fatawu (FWD), Edouard (FWD), Ayew (FWD).