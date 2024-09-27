Following on from a dramatic weekend at the Etihad Stadium last time around, Arsenal will embark on their next task this weekend at 15:00 (BST time) on Saturday afternoon, hosting newly promoted Leicester City at the Emirates Stadium.

Having conceded so late on after hanging on for an entire half down to 10 men against the four-in-a-row champions, the Gunners will be heartbroken that they were unable to take three points from their last affair; nevertheless, they will need to pick themselves up for this one, as Leicester have surprised a few teams so far since gaining promotion.

Many expected that the Foxes would not only struggle but were the favourite candidates to go down. However, in their opening five matches, they drawn three against Tottenham Hotspur, Crystal Palace, and Everton, while losing twice in narrow 2-1 defeats against Aston Villa and Fulham.

Arsenal vs Leicester Odds

Home side expected to win

Arsenal are the overwhelming favourites in this one, with odds of 1/5, while a victory for Leicester has been set at an unlikely 14/1 and a draw at 6/1.

Considering that Arsenal have been chasing a title for the past two seasons and are looking likely to again this time around, and that Leicester have only just been promoted back to the top flight, it is understandable why the home side are inordinate favourites to pick up a win here.

It is no understatement to claim that under Mikel Arteta, Arsenal have become the second-best team in the Premier League behind Manchester City, claiming 89 points in the last season. They not only have the capacity to strike teams with their attacking flair and creativity in possession but also recorded the best defensive record in the division last season, as they are a very compact, strong, and aggressive unit that is extremely difficult to break down. This season they are yet to be at their best offensively, but their defensive solidity and ability to dominate from set plays have made the difference. They will need to not be complacent of victory this weekend but are very likely to get the job done due to the tools they have at their disposal.

For Leicester, Steve Cooper will certainly have to pull off a trick to prove the odds wrong in this affair, as they are stacked against his side here. Yet to keep a clean sheet in the league yet against a side that has an abundance of quality in attack and one of the best defensive units in world football, they certainly have their work cut out for them away from home.

Arsenal vs Leicester - Odds Results Bet Fractional Decimal American Arsenal Win 1/5 1.2 -500 Draw 6/1 7.0 +600 Leicester Win 14/1 15.0 +1400

Arsenal vs Leicester Scoreline

Gunners expected to record a comfortable 2-0 win

The bookies place the odds for over/under 2.5 goals coming in at 1/2 and 6/4 respectively. Meanwhile, the odds state that this match is most likely to end in a 2-0 triumph for Arsenal, at 11/2.

Scoring goals has been no issue for Arsenal in their recent history, as last season they recorded the second-best goalscoring record in the Premier League behind City, scoring 91 goals and eight so far this term. Similarly, Leicester was second-best in the Championship to Ipswich Town last season, scoring 89 times, and have managed to find the back of the net in each of their opening five matches, amassing six goals.

Arsenal vs Leicester Scoring Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Both Teams to Score 6/5 2.2 +120 Neither Teams to Score 8/13 1.6 -163

However, heading into this match without their creative mastermind, Martin Odegaard, Arteta's men have lacked the same cutting edge and final pass inside the final third, which could slightly hamper their goalscoring potential despite being lethal from set plays. Meanwhile, Leicester will have to breach one of the best-drilled defences out there, so it will be a task to keep their scoring run in the league going.

Arsenal vs Leicester - Top Five Scorelines with Lowest Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Arsenal Win 2-0 11/2 6.5 +550 Arsenal Win 3-0 13/2 7.5 +650 Arsenal Win 1-0 15/2 8.5 +750 Arsenal Win 2-1 17/2 9.5 +850 Arsenal Win 4-0 10/1 11.0 +1000

Arsenal's defensive abilities were greatly displayed last weekend at the home of the champions, as they spent an entire half down to ten men, and City struggled to find any inroads through their shape until they finally broke through in the final minute of the game from a John Stones equaliser. Leicester though have struggled to keep the ball out of their net, conceding in every game they have played so far, chipping eight goals. It would be some achievement for them to get their first clean sheet of the campaign at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal vs Leicester Over/Under Odds Bet Fractional Decimal American Over 0.5 1/20 1.1 -2000 Under 0.5 8/1 9.0 +800 Over 1.5 2/7 1.29 -350 Under 1.5 5/2 3.5 +250 Over 2.5 4/5 1.8 -125 Under 2.5 10/11 1.91 -110 Over 3.5 2/1 3.0 +200 Under 3.5 4/11 1.36 -275 Over 4.5 9/2 5.5 +450 Under 4.5 1/8 1.13 -800 Over 5.5 9/1 10.0 +900 Under 5.5 1/25 1.04 -2500

Arsenal vs Leicester Goalscorers

Arsenal dominate the odds but Foxes options offer value

Kai Havertz is the player who is favoured to score first at 7/2, while Gabriel Jesus and Bukayo Saka have both been tipped at 23/10 to score at any time. For Leicester, Jamie Vardy and Odsonne Edouard have both been priced at 11/1 to find the net first, and both are considered equally likely to be an anytime goalscorer at 9/2.

Kai Havertz has started the season in fine form for the Gunners, finding the back of the net on two occasions since the beginning of this league campaign.

Arsenal Goalscorer Odds vs Leicester Goalscorer First Anytime Fractional Decimal American Fractional Decimal Anytime Kai Havertz 7/2 4.5 +350 21/20 2.05 +105 Gabriel Jesus 4/1 5.0 +400 23/20 2.15 +115 Bukayo Saka 4/1 5.0 +400 23/20 2.15 +115 Raheem Sterling 9/2 5.5 +450 7/5 2.4 +140 Leandro Trossard 9/2 5.5 +450 7/5 2.4 +140 Ethan Nwaneri 11/2 6.5 +550 9/5 2.8 +180

However, Raheem Sterling could be an option of good value here, as he was able to find the back of the net for the first time in red in the midweek 5-1 thrashing of Bolton Wanderers, and at 7/5 to score anytime, could be a good return if favoured to start by Arteta.

Leicester Goalscorer Odds vs Arsenal Goalscorer First Anytime Fractional Decimal American Fractional Decimal Anytime Jamie Vardy 11/1 12.0 +1100 9/2 5.5 +450 Odsonne Edouard 11/1 12.0 +1100 9/2 5.5 +450 Stephy Mavididi 14/1 15.0 +1400 11/2 6.5 +550 Bobby De Cordova-Reid 16/1 17.0 +1600 7/1 8.0 +700 Issahaku Fatawu 16/1 17.0 +1600 7/1 8.0 +700 Jordan Ayew 16/1 17.0 +1600 15/2 8.5 +750

Meanwhile, all of Leicester's potential goalscorers provide good returns here, including Facundo Buonanotte, who is 9/1 to score anytime during this affair and has gotten on the scoresheet once already this season.

Arsenal vs Leicester Prediction and Best Bets

Arsenal to keep unbeaten record alive with 2-0 victory

With their heads high after a thrashing of Bolton in the midweek, Arsenal will be looking to put out a statement victory on the weekend following a good result away at the champions. On home turf against a side that is expected to be in a relegation dogfight this year, an emphatic victory will lay down a marker of intent for the season ahead. Arsenal will dominate possession in this match, and Leicester will look to shut them out, but even without the magic touch of Odegaard, it is more than likely that the home side will find the inroads in behind Steve Cooper's side defence. See our full prediction below.

Arsenal to win (1/5)

Both teams to score (6/5)

Over 2.5 goals (4/5)

Arsenal to win 2-0 (11/2)

Kai Havertz to score first (7/2)

Vardy to score any time (9/2)

