Highlights Bruno Guimaraes' standout performances for Newcastle have attracted interest from top European clubs like Arsenal.

At just 26, Guimaraes is a sought-after midfielder due to his versatility and Premier League experience.

Arsenal need midfield presence and may target Guimaraes, who has a release clause - boosting their squad and potentially weakening league rivals.

Bruno Guimaraes' performances for Newcastle United since he joined the club in 2022 have been nothing short of sensational, and that has garnered interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs - with Arsenal said to be circling for his signature, according to David Ornstein.

Guimaraes was one of Ligue 1's best midfielders in his time at Lyon, but a shock move to Newcastle was deemed a relative coup - and the Brazilian has repaid the faith shown in him with over 100 appearances for the Magpies to date, boasting 14 goals and 14 assists to his name in all competitions. A huge part of the Brazil squad, Guimaraes is one of the most sought-after midfielders in the English game due to his ability to do everything in midfield, and at the age of just 26, he has his best years ahead of him.

It's long been touted that he could leave the Magpies in the summer with Europe's elite clubs circling for his signature - Paris Saint-Germain, Barcelona and others have all been linked with a move for the former Lyon star as they look to bolster their midfield ranks. With the Gunners needing a presence in midfield to allow Martin Odegaard and Kai Havertz to shine further up the pitch, he could be their best bet to facilitate that - and according to Ornstein, Arsenal could be next in the pipeline to make a move.

Ornstein: Arsenal "May Be Looking" At Guimaraes

The Gunners are thought to be admirers of Guimaraes

Speaking on The Athletic FC's Podcast, Ornstein claimed that Guimaraes has a release clause and that Arsenal may be looking at the Brazilian. He said:

"Then you go into that sort of midfielder bracket - somebody I think off the top of my head that Arsenal and other clubs really like is Bruno Guimaraes. He can play in the eight role and the six. "Newcastle will hope to keep hold of him, but there is a release clause though. Anyone who is going to take him, he's got to deliver straight away. "Arsenal may be looking."

Guimaraes, who Eddie Howe has described as a 'game-changer', would come with Premier League experience, which is invaluable for teams at the top of the division when it comes to continuing their on-field success and performances without any hiccups. The former Lyon man is a real top talent and alongside Alexander Isak, he has arguably been Newcastle United's most important player in the team since Howe took over as boss - and so if Arsenal were to sign him, it could not only strengthen them, but weaken a continental-chasing rival.

Arsenal Could Steal March in Bruno Guimaraes Race

The Gunners have yet to be punished with financial severities

Arsenal have a real trick up their sleeve when it comes to Guimaraes - and that is the fact that the Magpies may need to sell their star midfielder in the summer to comply with PSR guidelines. Gabriel Martinelli certainly wouldn't be against the acquisition, describing Guimares as 'one of the best' midfielders in the world.

The Tyneside club have spent a lot of money in the past few seasons and whilst it has boosted their stature in the league, it means that they may be forced to sell some players in the summer. With Guimaraes being one of their most consistent stars, he may be sacrificed for a huge fee if an interest club comes in - though it's a scenario that Newcastle will not want to happen.

With Anthony Gordon, Tino Livramento, Lewis Hall and Sven Botman all being young players, it could be the prime time to sell Guimaraes on a logistic, non-semantic basis and if the club recieve a huge fee, it shows the Magies' business plan is working.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 19-04-24.