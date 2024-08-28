Eye-catching rumours that have stated a move to Arsenal for Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez is on the cards are claimed as "wide of the mark", according to talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook on X.

The bombshell rumour has emerged during the final days of the summer transfer window, with Arsenal seeking a new striker to bolster their front-line offence, with academy graduate Eddie Nketiah likely to leave the club in the coming hours for a switch to Crystal Palace.

The likes of Victor Osimhen and Ivan Toney have been linked previously in the window, but no link has come as more of a surprise than the one taking Nunez to a big-six rival in Arsenal.

Nunez, who is Liverpool's most expensive signing of all time, has come under some criticism for his form and finishing since his Anfield arrival in 2022.

Nunez to Gunners Not to be Believed

Alex Crook has stated the rumours are false

With Arsenal seeking a new striker during this summer transfer window, a plethora of names have been linked with a switch to the Emirates over the duration of the window after the club missed out on Benjamin Sesko.

The likes of Brentford's Ivan Toney and Napoli star Victor Osimhen have had their names shared among Arsenal watchlists so far this summer, but no transfer rumour has come as much of a surprise as that linking Liverpool's Nunez to Mikel Arteta's side.

Related Darwin Nunez 'Not Happy' With Liverpool Role Liverpool striker Darwin Nunez was an unused substitute in their opening game against Ipswich Town

The closure of the summer transfer window is in rapidly-approaching sight, with the opportunity for new arrivals in England coming to an end in just a few days' time, and reports on X had made a bombshell link potentially taking Liverpool's record signing to a big-six neighbour in Arsenal.

The move would likely have been one of the most shocking transfers of the summer, but Alex Crook took to X to quickly quash the link.

He said:

"Also told Darwin Nunez to #AFC is wide of the mark."

Darwin Nunez Liverpool stats (all comps) Appearances 97 Goals 33 Assists 17

Chiesa Close to Liverpool Arrival

The Italian is on Merseyside today

Whilst the departure of one forward from Anfield this summer is deemed as highly unlikely, one near-cert to make their way through the entrance door in Merseyside is Federico Chiesa, who is set to make his Premier League jump in a cut-price deal from Italian giants Juventus.

Chiesa has struggled with injuries and fitness in Turin over the last few seasons, and the Old Lady have been doing their best to cut Chiesa free from the club this summer, branding him with an asking price of as little as £15m.

Related Chiesa Set to 'Fly to Merseyside Today' to Join Liverpool Liverpool have been looking for a Mohamed Salah backup throughout the window and they appear to have got their man with a relative bargain

Several clubs had staked their interest in the Euro 2020 star, especially given the price he was available for matched against his fortune-hit, yet still immense talent.

Now, though, it seems both Juventus and Liverpool will be getting what they want, with Fabrizio Romano reporting that the Italian forward has arrived on Merseyside today to make the move to Anfield.

Statistics according to Transfermarkt.