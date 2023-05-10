Arsenal's summer pursuit of Moussa Diaby could be hindered by Lionel Messi's departure from Paris Saint-Germain, transfer insider Dean Jones revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Messi looks set to leave PSG at the end of the season and Jones believes the Argentine's exit could set off a chain reaction of moves that see Arsenal miss out on Diaby's signature.

Arsenal transfer news - Moussa Diaby

As per a report from 90min, Diaby is a player of long-standing interest for Mikel Arteta and the rest of the Arsenal backroom staff.

It's claimed Diaby has been on Arsenal's radar for a number of years, with the talented forward having caught the eye while at Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen.

The report suggests Arsenal, along with fellow Premier League outfit Newcastle United, are monitoring Diaby closely, as rumours surrounding a summer move begin to hot up.

However, should either side wish to land the winger, he's unlikely to come on the cheap, with Bayer Leverkusen having plonked a £62 million price tag on his head.

Hefty figures for a 23-year-old, but such is the high demand for the Frenchman's services, there are also suggestions some major European clubs, including PSG, could start to show an interest.

What has Dean Jones said about Diaby's future?

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, transfer insider Jones said: "One of the problems with Messi leaving PSG this summer is that it might strengthen their desire to sign Diaby, and that would be bad news for the likes of Arsenal and Newcastle who have looked closely at that situation.

“In recent times we have started to see and hear about changes to the philosophy of PSG when it comes to signings and when Messi does leave I don’t think it’ll be a case of replacing him with another superstar, I think it will be a situation where they look to sign talent of Diaby’s type.

“There has been a level of interest there for some time but the conditions for him to arrive just haven’t been right and I do wonder if that now changes.

“He was born in Paris and contacts I speak to in France keep telling me about the fact they’re finding more players with that home connection is an important aspect of how they move forward."

What is Diaby capable of and would he be a worthwhile signing?

With 25 G/A contributions to his name already this season, it's clear to see why Diaby is attracting attention from across the continent.

Such is his productivity in front of goal, Diaby ranks inside the top 10 per cent of wingers in Europe for non-penalty goals per match (Fbref).

While he would undoubtedly take Arsenal's squad to the next level, given PSG's new-found approach to purchasing the best French talent, it's unlikely the Ligue 1 side will let Diaby slip through their net this summer.

However, there is always the lure of the Premier League to attract players, added to the fact Arsenal now also have the additional pull of Champions League football too.