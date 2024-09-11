The Premier League season is still fairly young, but with things as close between the three best teams in the league, every point already matters. Last season, Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool competed in a three-horse race for the league title, ultimately finishing first, second and third respectively.

This campaign has kicked off with all three sides looking fired up and ready to run it back. Pep Guardiola's City and Arne Slot's Liverpool have picked up maximum points so far, winning all three of their opening fixtures, while Mikel Arteta's Gunners have won twice and drawn once, leaving them two points behind their rivals as things stand.

There are still plenty of games left, but getting off to a strong start could be crucial to how things shape out by the time May rolls around. But which team has the easiest run of games between now and the next international break in October? Well, Opta have done the math and worked out how difficult each of the trio's next four fixtures are and one team have a significantly easier run than their title-chasing rivals.

Liverpool Have the Easiest Run

It's the second-easiest run in the entire league

Taking over from Jurgen Klopp was a daunting task, but Slot has taken to life in England like a duck to water. His Liverpool side have started the campaign very strongly, winning all three of their opening league games and according to the data, there's a good chance that they will keep up their excellent form.

The Reds have the second-easiest run of games in the entire Premier League, only behind Aston Villa. With fixtures against Nottingham Forest, Bournemouth, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Crystal Palace on the way, they could realistically pick up maximum points against all four of their opponents.

It's not too ridiculous to imagine that by the time the next international break arrives, the Reds could be sitting on 21 points having won all seven of their opening matches. That's title-winning form to kick off the Slot era at Anfield.

Liverpool's next four matches Opponent Stadium Date Nottingham Forest City Ground 14.09.2024 Bournemouth Vitality Stadium 21.09.2024 Wolverhampton Wanderers Anfield 28.09.2024 Crystal Palace Anfield 05.10.2024

Arsenal are in the Middle

They aren't far behind City

Having already fallen two points behind their two title rivals, Arsenal will want to close that gap and make up ground pretty quickly. Fortunately for Arteta's men, they have an easier run of four matches than City and if they can pick up a decent result against Guardiola's side, they will be in a very good position entering the break.

The Gunners will take on Tottenham Hotspur, City, Leicester City and Southampton over their next four matches. The first two offer some very tough opposition as they travel away for both ties, especially considering the injury woes that are currently plaguing the North London outfit. With the likes of Martin Odegaard out of action throughout this period, picking up points will be easier said than done.

Still, if they can come away from this run with their undefeated run intact, they'll be very happy with the start they've made and very optimistic about their future once they're fully healthy again.

Arsenal's next four matches Opponent Stadium Date Tottenham Hotspur Tottenham Hotspur Stadium 15.09.2024 Manchester City Etihad 22.09.2024 Leicester City Emirates 28.09.2024 Southampton Emirates 05.10.2024

Manchester City Have the Toughest Games

They've got their work cut out

City secured a record-breaking fourth straight Premier League title last time out and will want to extend that feat by adding a fifth this year. To do so, they'll have to best both Arsenal and Liverpool again, but may find themselves trailing at least one of their opponents by the time the international break rolls around. The reigning champions have the hardest run of fixtures out of all three teams, facing Brentford, Arsenal, Newcastle and Fulham over the next four games.

Despite it being the toughest run of the three teams, only one of City's matches will be away from home, when they're welcomed to St. James' Park by the Magpies. Still, with Erling Haaland currently in the form of his life and a squad boasting the likes of Phil Foden, Rodri and the returning Ilkay Gundogan, the club have more than enough talent to get through any rough patch and come out of the other side laughing.

While City's dominance over English football has been apparent for several years now, it also feels as though things are as tight at the top as they've ever been and there really isn't much separating the three best teams in the division. How everything will work out by the time the 2024/25 campaign comes to an end remains to be seen, but one thing's for sure, it's going to be an entertaining watch.