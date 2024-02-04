Highlights Arsenal's Gabriel scored a bizarre own goal, giving Liverpool an unexpected equaliser.

Liverpool and Arsenal are embroiled in a tense title race along with reigning champions, Manchester City.

Despite dominating the first-half, Arsenal's poor defending led to the goal that levelled the score.

Arsenal produced one of the most bizarre own goals of the season in their Premier League clash against Liverpool at Emirates Stadium on Sunday afternoon. Gabriel Magalhaes unknowingly turned the ball into the back of his own net in the final moments of the first-half to present the visitors with an unlikely equaliser.

Liverpool headed into the game with a five-point cushion between themselves and the Gunners, who were occupying third place in the table. Manchester City were sandwiched between both teams, also five points behind the Reds, but with a game in hand.

The home team were dominant throughout the first-half of the match, creating several promising openings and they were rewarded for their efforts when Martin Odegaard played a beautiful pass in behind the Reds' backline for Kai Havertz. The German - filling in at the number nine position for the injured Gabriel Jesus - was thwarted by Alisson Becker, but Bukayo Saka was on hand to smash in the rebound.

Mikel Arteta's side continued to control possession and limit Liverpool to very few chances to get forward as they have done so effectively all campaign. The Gunners failed to deal with a harmless-looking attack on the stroke of half-time, however, and Jurgen Klopp's side found themselves level.

Poor Arsenal defending gifts Liverpool an equaliser

The Reds ended the first-half with zero shots on target

With the first period coming to a close, Liverpool went forward with one final attack but Ryan Gravenberch's pass in behind the Arsenal defence looked to be easy for the imperious William Saliba to deal with. Luis Diaz applied pressure to the centre-back, who hesitated and didn't deal with the danger.

Diaz managed to scoop a cross out of nothing and the ball inadvertently deflected towards goal after hitting the hand of Gabriel. The Arsenal man had no idea about it and the ball trickled over the goal line with David Raya helpless.

Saliba and Garbiel have been key to the Arsenal revolution under Arteta, but the duo won't want to see too many replays of this goal. The pair had been incredible for the majority of the opening 45 minutes, but one lapse in concentration was all the away team needed.

Arsenal's fast start undone

Arteta's men looked a level above in the opening exchanges

Having been beaten on their own turf by Liverpool in the FA Cup just weeks prior to the crunch Premier League clash, the north London side came out with a point to prove. Gabriel Martinelli, Saka and Havertz were causing numerous problems for the opposition defence while Declan Rice, Jorginho, and Odegaard were pulling the strings in the middle of the park.

Saka's opening goal came just moments after the English winger had failed to convert a Martinelli cross. There was a feeling of inevitability that a Gunners goal was on the way, and that feeling was validated by Saka's rebound finish.

One moment of madness allowed the away team a foot-hold back in the game, and Arteta will have been far from pleased with his normally reliable central defensive pairing.