A table-topping contest between Arsenal and Liverpool ended in a 2-2 draw with both Arne Slot and Mikel Arteta having to deal with a share of the spoils after an all-action encounter came to an end at the Emirates Stadium.

Arsenal poster boy Bukayo Saka got the game underway with a neatly-taken finish at the near post on the 10-minute mark after a delightful ball from Ben White found his compatriot with relative ease.

Notching a captain's goal, Virgil van Dijk was on hand to produce an answer to Arsenal's early dominance by nodding home an effort from the visitors' well-drilled corner kick routine. Luis Diaz flicked it on at the near post and the Dutchman was first to react, thus giving the visiting side a glimmer of hope.

Gunners midfielder Mikel Merino then latched onto Declan Rice's inch-perfect delivery of a free-kick and saw the home contingent of the Emirates Stadium burst into raptures as his headed effort ripped the back of the net just moments before the half-time whistle.

The Reds, upon emerging from the tunnel for the second half, started much brighter and caused all manner of problems for the north Londoners. But, luckily for the latter, Slot's side's possession-based work was to no avail.

That was until Mohamed Salah popped up in an otherwise quiet afternoon of action. Trent Alexander-Arnold found Darwin Nunez with a looping ball over the top and the Uruguayan was given the simple task of squaring a pass into the Egyptian who, without a second thought, smashed it home past David Raya.

Arsenal vs Liverpool - Match Statistics Arsenal Statistic Liverpool 45 Possession (%) 55 9 Shots 9 3 Shots on Target 4 1 Corners 3 2 Saves 1 1 Yellow Cards 2

Arsenal Player Ratings

GK – David Raya – 6/10

Rarely tested in the affair's opening stage, Raya had a comfortable game between the home sticks. Carded for delaying the re-start.

RB – Thomas Partey – 7.5/10

Albeit out of position, Partey performed excellently in the right-back berth in the game's opening stages, keeping Diaz's threat under wraps.

CB – Ben White – 7.5/10

Picked out Saka with a delightful over-the-top ball early on and dealt with the threat of Nunez well in the heart of the back line. Rarely used in the centre, White put in a solid performance.

CB –​​​​​​​ Gabriel Magalhaes – 6/10

Tasked with instructing his back line, Gabriel performed well in William Saliba's unfortunate absence. Enjoyed the physical battle with Nunez but ultimately picked up an injury which saw him substituted.

LB –​​​​​​​ Jurrien Timber – 7/10

Dealt with the threat of Salah with relative ease, all while adding an extra layer of protection in the middle of the park when necessary.

CM –​​​​​​​ Declan Rice – 8.5/10

An imperious performance in the centre of the park, Rice was one of Arsenal's brightest performers in a performance worth every penny of the £105 million spent on his services.

CM –​​​​​​​ Mikel Merino – 7.5/10

A lack of concentration nearly saw the Spaniard's side's lead fall through, but Salah's effort was off target. Kept on by Van Dijk's trailing boot, he was the first to react to Rice's whipped free-kick.

CAM –​​​​​​​ Leandro Trossard – 6/10

Struggling to emulate the exploits of the injured Odegaard, Trossard's impact is limited from a central role.

RW –​​​​​​​ Bukayo Saka – 8.5/10

The Englishman's brilliantly-worked goal earned Arsenal an early lead and his inventive work in the final third constantly caused Liverpool all manner of problems. The epitome of consistency.

ST –​​​​​​​ Kai Havertz – 5/10

Unmarked, the German missed a shot from point-blank range with his half-hearted attempt to notch a goal. Isolated for large parts of the game, he should've done much better.

LW –​​​​​​​ Gabriel Martinelli – 4/10

Not his brightest display by any stretch of the imagination, Arsenal fans now must be wondering what Martinelli brings to the table.

Sub –​​​​​​​ Jakub Kiwior (54') – 5/10

Faced with the mundane task of replacing Gabriel and did reasonably well given the game's state of play.

Sub –​​​​​​​ Myles Lewis-Skelly (76') – 4/10

A loud chorus of cheers welcomed the 18-year-old into proceedings.

Sub –​​​​​​​ Gabriel Jesus (85') – 3/10

Involved from the off.

Sub –​​​​​​​ Ethan Nwaneri (85') – 3/10

Endured a lack of involvement given Liverpool were on top.

Liverpool Player Ratings

GK –​​​​​​​ Caomihin Kelleher – 5/10

In between the sticks again in Alisson's absence, Kelleher opted for a long kick on plenty of occasions - and not many paid dividends. Hapless for both of Arsenal's opening goals.

RB –​​​​​​​ Trent Alexander-Arnold – 5/10

Too casual from a defensive standpoint and wasn't as impactful as he usually is when going forward. A poor display from the Liverpool-born defender. His looped ball was pivotal to Liverpool's second equaliser of the encounter.

CB –​​​​​​​ Ibrahima Konate – 7/10

Defensively imperious, it would be difficult to find any centre forward on planet earth that could out-muscle the Frenchman.

CB –​​​​​​​ Virgil van Dijk – 6/10

The Dutchman was on hand to nod home Liverpool's first of the afternoon but his foot, ever so slightly, allowed Arsenal's second effort of the affair to count.

LB –​​​​​​​ Andy Robertson – 4/10

Hapless for Saka's early goal, the Scot really should be doing better to thwart the winger's effort. Amid a torrid run of form, Slot and Co will be looking to replace him in the foreseeable future.

CM –​​​​​​​ Alexis Mac Allister – 5/10

A rare poor display from the one-time World Cup winner, Mac Allister picked up a caution on the half hour mark by bringing down the blistering Saka.

CM –​​​​​​​ Ryan Gravenberch – 5/10

Evidently tried to assert his dominance on the game, but the Dutchman's efforts were not as frutiful as he would have hoped. Let one rip from range in the 65th minute.

CAM –​​​​​​​ Curtis Jones – 4/10

Went missing in the first half and somehow avoided being subbed off. It's hard to pinpoint anything that came off for the midfielder.

RW –​​​​​​​ Mohamed Salah – 6.5/10

Largely anonymous in the opening stage, Salah did not perform to his usual standards. His lack of impact trickled into the second half, too, until he managed to bring the game to level pegging.

ST –​​​​​​​ Darwin Nunez – 4.5/10

In a game when Nunez was largely ineffectual, he didn't even bring his usual chaos - which may, of course, startled the Arsenal defenders. ​​​​​​​

LW –​​​​​​​ Luis Diaz – 5/10

Failed to test the out-of-position Partey too often but did manage to flick on Liverpool's corner into the vicinity of the goalscorer, van Dijk.

Sub –​​​​​​​ Kostas Tsimikas (63') – 5/10

Slot introduced the Greece international in the hopes to add width to the left-hand side with Gakpo - and that he did.

Sub –​​​​​​​ Dominik Szoboszlai (63') – 3/10

Replaced a struggling Mac Allister but didn't cover himself in glory.

Sub –​​​​​​​ Cody Gakpo (63') – 3/10

Looked to add a layer of attacking promise to the left-hand side of a faltering attack.

Sub –​​​​​​​ Wataru Endo (90') – 2/10

Introduced in the game's dying embers.

Man of the Match

Declan Rice (Arsenal)

Not only was Rice imperious defensively, but his ability to run forward and make the difference from an attacking standpoint is significantly underrated. An all-rounded performance from the England international saw him heavily involved in the home side's play from start to finish - whether that was in defensive transition or adding another body to the box.

And let's just take a moment to highlight his deliveries. Time and time again, the midfielder effortlessly placed the ball expertly into the vicinity of his teammates - most notably, his assist for Merino. What a performance from a player who, perhaps surprisingly, has been under fire in recent weeks for his involvement - or lack thereof.