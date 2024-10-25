Arsenal and Liverpool will return to Premier League action at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday evening as both teams look to put a dent in the other's title ambitions.

The Gunners bounced back from their first defeat of the season against Bournemouth last weekend with a comfortable 1-0 win over Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League, while Arne Slot's Reds made it 11 wins from the opening 12 games of the season in midweek with a dominant win over RB Leipzig and Chelsea in their last two fixtures.

With a super busy schedule for both sides and injury problems in both camps, this is how GIVEMESPORT expect both teams to lineup for the huge game.

Arsenal Team News

Defensive crisis pending for Arteta

Mikel Arteta has build a defensively solid Arsenal team in recent seasons, but they are facing a defensive crisis ahead of this game in north London.

William Saliba will miss the game through suspension after his red card against Bournemouth last time out, while Sky Sports revealed that Riccardo Calafiori and Jurrien Timber were also absent from training on Friday morning. Takehiro Tomiyasu and Kieran Tierney are also long-term absentees through injury, while there are doubts about the availability of star forward Bukayo Saka after he missed the last two games and Arteta admitted it was unlikely he would be available. Martin Odegaard is also unavailable as he continues to recover from an ankle ligament injury.

Arsenal Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential return date William Saliba Suspended November 2024 Bukayo Saka Hamstring November 2024 Jurrien Timber Other November 2024 Takehiro Tomiyasu Knee November 2024 Riccardo Calafiori Knee November 2024 Martin Odegaard Ankle December 2024 Kieran Tierney Hamstring Unknown

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Arteta shared an update on the fitness of his squad.

"We’re going to do our very best to somehow have them available. It’s very, very uncertain. "He [Calafiori] needs some more tests. Yesterday he had some, today he’s going to have some more. Last time we thought it was really bad and then he ended up playing two days later. "He’s [Saka] done a bit of training on the grass. How far we can get him before Sunday is another question. We will see. "It was the first session that he [Timber] could have some involvement. He’s been out a while. We thought he would be further ahead."

Arsenal Predicted XI

Zinchenko to return

Arsenal Predicted XI: Raya; White, Kiwior, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Rice, Partey, Merino; Trossard, Havertz, Martinelli.

Arsenal Predicted Substitutes: Neto (GK), Setford (GK), Lewis-Skelly (DEF), Monlouis (DEF), Jorginho (MID), Nwaneri (MID), Butler-Oyedeji (MID), Sterling (FWD), Jesus (FWD),

With so many defensive issues, Arteta's back four is likely to pick itself for the game on Sunday with Jakob Kiwior set to come in for the suspended Saliba in central defence and Oleksandr Zinchenko to return from injury after making the substitutes bench in midweek.

With a struggling defence the midfield is likely to be packed with energy, while Raheem Sterling should find himself back on the bench after failing to impress in recent games.

Related Arsenal vs Liverpool EPL Predictions: Have your say Arsenal have won their last two home games with Liverpool, with Saka, Martinelli and Trossard scoring in a three-one win. This is the first time Arne Slot has taken his side to Arsenal. Having had a solid win over Chelsea, Liverpool will approach this fixture quietly confident they can get something from the game, with the Gunners keen to bounce back in the league after losing at Bournemouth. What are your predictions for this top-of-the-table clash?

Liverpool Team News

Alisson still unavailable

Arne Slot has so far had a near-perfect start to life at Anfield after replacing Jurgen Klopp in the summer, and he continues to make big decisions that bring in results.

After defeating Chelsea last weekend without his South American players from the start, he was able to recall them in midweek and they all performed well. Slot will once again be without Diogo Jota due to a rib injury that forced him off in that game, while Federico Chiesa, Connor Bradley and Alisson Becker are also set to be unavailable.

Liverpool Injuries and Suspensions Player Injury Potential return date Alisson Becker Hamstring November 2024 Diogo Jota Rib Unknown Federico Chiesa Other Unknown Connor Bradley Other November 2024 Harvey Elliott Foot November 2024

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, Slot shared an update on his squad options for the game.

"I think they feel good but not when it comes to playing for us during the weekend. "Federico [Chiesa] might train with us today or tomorrow – but Diogo [Jota] definitely not. And Conor Bradley, let's see if he can be with us tomorrow. "He's [Alisson] progressing well, like we expect. But it's not a short-term recovery. "It's always difficult to judge him. I think the best way to judge an injury is in the end of an injury, the end phase of his rehab, and he's not there yet. "I can't tell you how much longer he will be out, but don't expect him to be in against Brighton in the cup or next week."

Liverpool Predicted XI

Nunez to lead the line

Liverpool Predicted XI: Kelleher; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Robertson; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Salah, Jones, Diaz; Nunez

Liverpool Predicted Substitutes: Jaros (GK), Tsimikas (DEF), Quansah (DEF), Gomez (DEF), Endo (MID), Szoboszlai (MID), Morton (MID), Nyoni (MID), Gakpo (FWD).

Andy Robertson is likely to earn a recall back into the side after being rested in midweek, while Curtis Jones' performance against Chelsea could see him named in the lineup ahead of a struggling Dominick Szoboszlai in the number ten role. Luis Diaz will be hoping to get the nod ahead of Cody Gakpo too, while Darwin Nunez should lead the line in Jota's absence.