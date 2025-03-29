Crystal Palace have taken another giant step towards ending their 164-year wait for a major trophy after progressing to the FA Cup semi-finals thanks to a 3-0 victory over Fulham on Saturday. The Eagles soared at Craven Cottage, with goals from Eberechi Eze, Ismalia Sarr, and Eddie Nketiah sealing their passage to Wembley.

Despite having less than 30% possession, the visitors put on a clinical display and showed some great counter-attacking prowess to cause Marco Silva's side plenty of problems. However, one man's performance in particular has gotten many people talking about a potential move in the summer.

Arsenal and Liverpool Fans Rave About Eze

The England international was in fine form for the Eagles

With an incredible goal and a fabulous assist to his name, it is no surprise that Eze was the talk of social media after the full-time whistle. Less than a week on from grabbing his first international goal for the Three Lions, he was at it again, playing four key passes and creating two big opportunities for his side in what was an incredibly productive afternoon for the attacking midfield star.

Eze also completed an impressive 88% of his passes and won six of his 13 ground duels on a day where he was forced to spearhead a counter-attacking Crystal Palace team who had limited touches on the ball across the ninety minutes.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Eberechi Eze has created nine big chances during the 2024/25 Premier League season.

Eze's efforts were enough to leave Arsenal and Liverpool fans raving about his performance, demanding that Mikel Arteta and Arne Slot try to sign the 26-year-old.

"If Liverpool decide to sell Elliott surely they have to be all over Eze. Winning this FA Cup quarter final by himself," claimed one Liverpool supporter, with another saying: "Would love Liverpool to be in for Eze, he’s class."

A third added: "Liverpool I'm begging you sign Eze," while a fourth claimed: "If Liverpool were looking for a replacement for Diaz, I'd be all over Eze. Absolutely brilliant footballer."

Meanwhile, fans on the red side of North London share similar sentiments, with one adding "I’d take him at Arsenal in a heart beat," while a second said "Would love Eze at Arsenal. Absolute baller.

Another stated that: Eze will be a great addition to Arsenal," while a fourth was left in awe of his display at Craven Cottage, saying "Unbelievable couple of minutes from Eze, great goal and assist."