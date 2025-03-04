In the summer, Arsenal outcast Fabio Vieira completed a sensational homecoming – albeit on a temporary basis – to the Estádio do Dragão as a means of getting senior minutes under his belt because, let’s face it, they were hard to come by in London.

Unfancied by Gunners boss Mikel Arteta and his entourage thanks to the captaincy-inspired galvanisation of Martin Odegaard, the 24-year-old needed a fresh start to keep things ticking over at a steady pace, a place to re-find his finest form.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In his 49-game stint at Arsenal, Vieira notched just three goals and nine assists.

Vieira jumped ship and left his boyhood club, FC Porto, to join the north Londoners in a deal worth £32 million as he arrived alongside former Manchester City duo Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko. But things didn’t exactly go swimmingly.

As alluded to, he returned to Porto in the summer of 2024 with lingering doubts hanging over his Emirates Stadium future – but how has he been performing under the stewardship of Martin Anslemi? And what have the Portuguese media had to say?

Inside Vieira’s Renaissance at FC Porto

Portuguese media are waxing lyrical about the 24-year-old