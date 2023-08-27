Arsenal could be in the market for a Jurrien Timber replacement this summer, and Italian journalist Rudy Galetti has revealed to GIVEMESPORT that four names are on their shortlist.

The Dutch defender could be out for an extended period of time, despite starting just once Premier League game for the club.

Arsenal transfer news - Latest

Timber suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury during the opening Premier League game of the season. Mikel Arteta later confirmed that he’s unlikely to be available for much of the season. He said: “Obviously for the team it’s a big blow because we recruited him with clear intentions and what he was bringing to the team was evident and he’s not going to be in this season for us. We have to adapt, these things happen unfortunately, and we have to move on.”

The former Ajax man can play all across the defence, so his versatility would have been him a useful option for Arteta this campaign. Although predominantly playing as a right-back or centre-back, Timber started on the left-hand side against Nottingham Forest in the opening fixture. After losing Timber so early in the season, it wouldn’t be a surprise to see the Gunners explore the market to try and bring in an additional defender. With Kieran Tierney now closing in on a move to Real Sociedad, according to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal could be short of numbers in defence.

Reports in Denmark have claimed that Arsenal have entered the race to sign Galatasaray defender Victor Nelsson. The Danish international certainly isn’t as versatile as Timber, rarely shifting position from the centre of defence, but it could allow the likes of Jakub Kiwior or even Gabriel to cover on the left-hand side. Now, Galetti has revealed some of Arsenal’s plans to replace Timber before the window slams shut in September.

What has Galetti said about Arsenal?

Galetti has suggested that Victor Nelsson is climbing Arsenal’s shortlist this summer. The Italian journalist also adds that he is one of four different options to become Timber’s replacement. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Talking about the possible incoming moves after the injury of Jurrien Timber, Arsenal are looking for a new centre-back. On their list is four different options. One of them is Victor Nelsson. The Galatasaray defender has a release clause of €25m (£21m) and he's climbing position on Arsenal's shortlist, which has four different names."

Arsenal signings summer 2023 Fee David Raya (Brentford) Loan Kai Haverz (Chelsea) £65m Declan Rice (West Ham) £105m Jurrien Timber (Ajax) £38m All transfer fees via Sky Sports

What’s next for Arsenal?

Despite looking to replace Nelsson this summer, Arsenal could be looking to offload players in other positions. Romano has recently claimed that Folarin Balogun is closing in on a move to French side Monaco. The American international flourished out on loan in Ligue 1, but he now looks set to be making a permanent switch to France this before the window slams shut. Journalist Paul Brown recently told GIVEMESPORT that he also sees no way back for Nuno Tavares, another defender who could be departing alongside Tierney. The Portuguese left-back is available for transfer and Arsenal are now listening to offers.