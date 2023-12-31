Highlights Back-to-back defeats against West Ham and Fulham leave Arsenal's title hopes dented.

Arsenal's fast start with an early goal was not enough to secure a win against the Cottagers.

A mix-up in the Gunners' penalty area allowed Fulham to complete the turnaround.

Arsenal may have spent Christmas at the top of the Premier League table, but Mikel Arteta's men headed into their final fixture of 2023 in fourth place due to results that had taken place before they faced Fulham.

Craven Cottage is often a difficult ground for top Premier League sides, and this occasion would prove no different as Fulham dented their London rivals' title hopes with a 2-1 victory. Arsenal went into the game without a win in their previous two league games after earning a point at Liverpool and being beaten at home by West Ham.

Fulham had also been defeated in their previous game as Bournemouth dismantled the west London club in a 3-0 rout on Boxing Day. They had also lost their last game in front of their home fans with a disappointing 2-0 loss against a struggling Burnley side.

Something had to give, and a very open and lively game did not disappoint. Many may have predicted an easy win for the away team, but the hosts ensured this would not be the case.

Fulham battle back after Bukayo Saka's early opener

Arsenal's title hopes take a hit

The Gunners made a fast start to proceedings as they looked to bounce back from a disappointing display against West Ham in the previous fixture. Gabriel Martinelli cut inside from the left flank and curled a shot towards goal. Former Arsenal goalkeeper, Bernd Leno, got a hand to it but could only divert the ball into the path of Bukayo Saka, who applied the finishing touch.

Fulham showed tenacity throughout the game as Marco Silva's men let the visitors know they were in for a battle. Raul Jimenez slotted home after a flowing counter-attack to pull the game level after Saka's opener.

The Cottagers had threatened to score through Jimenez and Willian before, so Arsenal had been warned. Neither side gained full control of the game for the remainder of the first half as it became a back-and-forth encounter.

To the surprise of many, Arsenal were unable to dictate the game in the second period as some sloppy passing resulted in pressure being put on David Raya's goal. Fulham took the lead - and deservedly so - when Bobby Decordova-Reid fired home following a mix-up in the penalty area from a corner.

Arsenal's creative players - Saka, Martinelli, Matin Odegaard, and Kai Havertz - failed to get the visitors back into the match and the game finished 2-1, keeping Arteta's team in fourth place. Fulham, meanwhile, moved ahead of Crystal Palace into 13th place in the league table.

Arsenal's upcoming challenges

Next opponents: Liverpool (FA Cup)

An FA Cup match at the Emirates against Liverpool will be next on the agenda for Arteta before a return to Premier League action sees Crystal Palace visit the home of the Gunners. This presents an opportunity for Arsenal to regain ground in the title race with a home match that should guarantee three points, in theory.

Without a win in three games, it can be expected that the manager will play a full-strength team against Liverpool in the FA Cup. There is no need for panic stations yet Arsenal fans, one win can change everything in the Premier League table.