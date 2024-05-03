Highlights Arsenal have lost the rights to the branding term, 'the Invincibles', a reference to their iconic 2003/04 unbeaten season.

Former Arsenal goalkeeper Jens Lehmann purchased the trademark for £30,000.

Lehmann has said that he has the backing of former manager, Arsene Wenger, and that all profits will go to charity.

The Arsenal team from the 2003/2004 Premier League season will go down as one of the best in English football history. Boasting the likes of Sol Campbell, Ashley Cole, Patrick Vieira and Thierry Henry, legendary boss Arsene Wenger spearheaded the Gunners to one of the most famous achievements that the game has ever seen.

Affectionately known as 'the Invincibles', the North London club were able to go the entire league campaign unbeaten, something that has never been done before or since in this country. However, it seems as though Arsenal may have to come up with a new nickname for that team, as they have lost the branding rights of the term thanks to one of its most important players, Jens Lehmann.

Why Arsenal Have Lost 'Invincibles' Branding Rights

Lehmann paid £30,000 for the trademark

According to the Daily Mail, former Arsenal number one Lehmann has purchased the rights of the phrase 'the Invincibles.' The German goalkeeper made 200 appearances for the then Highbury outfit, including all 38 Premier League fixtures during the famed unbeaten season.

The news of his recent purchase has stunned the football club, who were unaware of the German's heist of the greatest tagline in the club's history. Explaining his decision, Lehmann told the Daily Mail:

"I had the idea because the name ‘Invincibles’ becomes more and more popular approaching the 20th anniversary. "Nobody had it, so I was looking into it. I was ready to get the branding rights for our group, so everybody who’s using it is violating our brand. The club were probably a little surprised because nobody thought about having the brand name registered. At least they know it’s now being controlled."

The former shot-stopper has received some backing though, coming in the form of former teammates and manager, Wenger. The plan is for a company to be set up, likely using the term 'the Invincibles' and that all profits the company makes will be donated to charity. The 54-year-old continued:

"We have 28 players and 12 staff members, which includes the boss. The company has not been set up yet because we’re still preparing. There will be one or two events here very soon where we give something back to the people. Everybody will be a shareholder of the company. "The company gets the revenue and then hopefully everything is shared. If we have income, we are going to do something for a charity.”

Arsenal's Invincible Season

The 03/04 champions went on a 49-game unbeaten run

Having already won two league titles in 1998 and 2002, the 2003/2004 season was arguably the pinnacle of Arsen Wenger's entire career. His side managed to go the entire league campaign without losing a single game. The Gunners won a total of 26 out of their 38 games, with the remaining 12 ending as a draw.

They were also the best team at both ends of the pitch, coming away with the most goals scored and fewest conceded. Their unbeaten run lasted up until October 2004, but their legacy as one of the greatest teams in Premier League history stands until this very day.