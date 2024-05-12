Highlights Arsenal plans to sell seven players this summer, including Aaron Ramsdale and Emile Smith Rowe.

Kieran Tierney and Albert Sambi Lokonga have also been earmarked for sales once they return from their loans.

Arsenal will hope to use any funds raised to bolster their squad, and have been linked with Benjamin Sesko and Nico Williams.

It's been a season to remember for Arsenal fans, as their side are firmly entrenched in the race for the Premier League title with just a few games left to go. But that has not stopped Mikel Arteta from preparing for a summer exodus when the transfer window opens, and as many as seven players could be sold, according to the Mirror.

The Gunners are looking to revamp their squad to maintain their status as a contender at the top of the table, and the only way they can do that is by refreshing their side and bringing in new faces to improve the quality available at the Emirates. For them to do so, however, several established names will need to be moved on to free up space and add further cash to Arsenal's war chest.

The Seven Players Arsenal are Prepared to Sell This Summer

Aaron Ramsdale and Emile Smith Rowe among players who could be sold

Speculation has run rife about who might be facing an exit from north London when the upcoming window opens, but the Mirror have reported that seven players have been earmarked for potential departures. Among those are Kieran Tierney, Nuno Tavares, and Albert Sambi Lokonga, fringe players who are all currently out on loan.

Tierney, who is plying his trade for Real Sociedad, doesn't seem to have a future at the club and recently spoke about how he believes that his future lies away from Arsenal. The Scot, having made 124 appearances for the Gunners, believes that the squad depth in his position means he is unlikely to get back into the team when he returns.

Both Tavares and Lokonga have failed to impress since their moves to the Premier League, and the end of their loans will likely result in them being sold. In addition to the trio, though, Arsenal will also listen to bids for Aaron Ramsdale, Eddie Nketiah, Emile Smith Rowe and Reiss Nelson.

Ramsdale, having lost his place to David Raya, is widely expected to leave the club in search of more regular football. The England international has been linked with Newcastle, with Arsenal demanding £50m for his sale in 2023, according to Football Transfers. Nketiah, Smith Rowe and Nelson, meanwhile, have not held down a place in Arteta's plans, and as academy graduates, their sales can be filed under pure profit, which would help alleviate any Profit and Sustainability concerns that the Gunners might hold.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Emile Smith Rowe made 33 Premier League appearances in the 2021/22 season for Arsenal. Since then, he's played just 24 times.

Related Every Premier League club's PSR situation and their summer transfer plans A rundown of every Premier League club's ability to spend under Profit and Sustainability rules and how that affects their transfer plans.

In addition to the seven players who are expected to be sold, Arsenal are set to part ways with Cedric Soares, Mohamed Elneny, and goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo when their contracts expire. The Mirror also write that the club will consider the future of midfielder Thomas Partey, while Gabriel Jesus also faces an uncertain future despite Arteta's insistence that he will remain at the Emirates.

Gunners have been linked with Benjamin Sesko and Nico Williams

In place of the multiple outgoings expected in the summer, Arsenal have set about targeting several stars to add further quality to their squad. The search for a new striker seems to be high up on the list of priorities, and they are reportedly targeting a move for RB Leipzig's Benjamin Sesko.

The club hierarchy have also contacted Athletic Bilbao over a potential deal for winger Nico Williams, who would be a superb addition out wide. And further depth in midfield could be on its way too, with a keen interest held in Newcastle's Bruno Guimaraes.

Adding any of the above will certainly bolster Arteta's squad and keep them among the top contenders for the Premier League title in 2024/25. None will be available for a deal, though, so raising funds through sales will be vital to any plans.