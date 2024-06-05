Highlights Arsenal approach Girona for winger Viktor Tsyhankov to ease Saka's load to compete in all fronts.

Mikel Arteta is 'in love' with the 26-year-old 'magician', which could lure him into making the summer move.

After an impressive season with his La Liga employers, many clubs around Europe are showing an interest.

Arsenal have made an approach to sign Girona wide man Viktor Tsyhankov in the summer transfer window, according to Spanish publication AS, and the prospect of playing Champions League football is hugely attractive to the winger.

For years now, Mikel Arteta has been heavily reliant on star boy Bukayo Saka, often putting the Englishman through his paces while injured. Having a top level deputy for the right-winger would be ideal with the congested schedule of both the Premier League and the Champions League.

After, once again, finishing short of Manchester City in the race for the Premier League title, the Emirates Stadium outfit and their hierarchy will be keen to bolster their options up top to ensure they do not come up short for a third time in a row.

Arteta 'In Love' with Tsyhankov

Could trigger his €30m (£25.5m) release clause

Now on the brink of a big-money move, the 26-year-old joined La Liga’s surprise package from Dynamo Kyiv in January 2023. In what was his first full season at the club, Tyshankov notched eight goals and seven assists as his employers secured a best-ever domestic finish.

Although his sole focus is currently on Ukraine’s Euro 2024 aspirations, the winger - who has a €30 million (£25.5m) release clause in his current contract - could return from Germany with a big decision to make given Arsenal, according to AS, have made an approach.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: In 236 games for Dynamo Kyiv, Tsyhankov registered 94 goals and 64 assists.

The report claims that Arteta, one of the best managers in world football, is ‘in love’ with the Israel-born winger, all while believing he would be the ‘perfect’ addition to his current forward roster in north London. Hailed as a 'magician', Tsyhankov could link up with his compatriot Oleskandr Zinchenko at the club.

Expectedly, Tsyhankov has piqued the interest of many European juggernauts - AC Milan included - after a fine season for Girona, while Arsenal’s arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur are also thought to be an interested party in what could turn out to be a tug-of-war for his signature.

Tsyhankov 23/24 La Liga Stats vs Girona Squad Metric Output Squad Rank Minutes 2,067 11th Goals 8 4th Assists 7 5th Shots per game 1.5 3rd Dribbles per game 0.7 5th Overall rating 6.99 6th

Tsyhankov Holds ‘No Intention’ in Forcing a Move

As the rumour mill continues to go round, Tyshankov has insisted - in an interview with AS - that he has no intention of forcing a potentially career-defining switch this summer, while he went on to suggest that he would only leave ‘through the front door’ in a calm and respectful manner.

“All players dream big, they want to play in big clubs, top leagues. I’m not unique in this. Since I was young, I wanted to play at a high level and of course I like that there are important clubs in Europe looking out for me. I don’t really know what will happen.

Very appreciative of what Girona has provided him since joining, the winger revealed that his family are happy living in Catalonia but also suggested that ‘in football, anything can happen’.

“In football, anything can happen. Maybe I was able to play my last game, but I don’t know what will happen to my future. Girona has given me a lot and I am very grateful. Furthermore, my family is very happy here and I am very comfortable.

"If I’m still here in Girona, perfect, because I’m very happy, and I enjoy what I do. If, in the end, the future says that I have to leave, I want to do it through the front door.”