Arsenal are showing interest in a summer move for Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong, according to reports in Spain.

The Gunners are reportedly among the Premier League clubs to have approached the Dutch international, whose future at Camp Nou remains uncertain with just over a year left on his contract.

While Barcelona want to extend De Jong’s deal, with both manager Hansi Flick and sporting director Deco keen, they have yet to receive a response from the former Ajax starlet.

The Spanish giants have reportedly proposed a new three-year contract worth up to €19m (£16m) gross per year, which is lower than his current terms, seeing him earn €484,000 (£400,000) per week.

Arsenal Keen on Frenkie de Jong

Barcelona want to extend his Camp Nou stay

According to Sport, Barcelona expect a response from De Jong in the coming weeks and remain optimistic about retaining the 27-year-old.

The Dutchman, praised as 'world-class', is finally playing regular minutes under Flick after missing the start of the season through injury and remains an integral part of the squad in Barcelona’s push for the La Liga title.

The Catalan side are now on a seven-game winning streak in the Spanish top flight, with De Jong featuring in all of those matches and captaining the team twice in wins over Valencia and Rayo Vallecano.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: De Jong has scored two goals and provided one assist in 28 appearances this season.

Arsenal are expected to bring in midfield reinforcements for Mikel Arteta this summer, with Jorginho and Thomas Partey’s contracts expiring.

The Gunners remain keen on Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi but have yet to reach an agreement with the Spaniard, and are also eyeing Bayern Munich star Joshua Kimmich.

Arteta’s side are on course to finish second in the Premier League for a third consecutive season, as they sit 13 points behind leaders Liverpool with 11 games remaining.

Frenkie de Jong's Barcelona Stats (2024/25 La Liga) Games 15 Goals 2 Assists 1 Goal-creating actions 6 Minutes played 597

