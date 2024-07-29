Highlights Arsenal have made contact with Spanish midfielder Mikel Merino’s representatives.

Arsenal have made contact with Real Sociedad midfielder Mikel Merino’s representatives over a summer move, transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has exclusively revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

The Gunners have several names on their midfielder shortlist this transfer window, but they are yet to present an official proposal to the La Liga outfit, according to the Italian journalist.

Romano suggests Arsenal and Real Sociedad have established a positive relationship over the years as boss Mikel Arteta is an admirer of the La Liga outfit's playing style and knows Merino well.

After advancing on a deal to sign Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori and announcing David Raya’s acquisition on a permanent basis, the Gunners could now shift their focus to a new midfielder.

With Thomas Partey on an expiring contract, Arsenal are rumoured to be looking for a replacement for the Ghanaian this summer, with Merino among the options.

Partey has come back from an injury-ridden season and has been vocal about his desire to fight for a place in Arsenal’s midfield next season, but he only started nine Premier League matches in the previous campaign.

Arteta Aware of Merino's Capabilities

Romano, speaking to GMS, revealed that Merino remains among the list of names on Arsenal’s shortlist as Arteta knows the midfielder ‘very well’:

“Merino is one of the names they have on the list. In this case, there is no proposal on the table. But there is interest and they made some contact with the player’s side. “The relationship is also good. Mikel Arteta used to follow Real Sociedad a lot as they have been playing very attractive football in recent years. He knows Mikel Merino very well.”

Arsenal have been linked with the Euro 2024 winner for many weeks, while La Liga giants Barcelona and Atletico Madrid are also reportedly keeping tabs on him.

The 28-year-old, who has just 12 months left on his current deal with Real Sociedad, could soon make his Premier League return, more than six years after leaving Newcastle United.

The Spain international struggled at St James’ Park in his 12 months in England and, after making 25 appearances for the club in the 2017/18 season, left for Real Sociedad, where he emerged as one of the leading midfielders in La Liga.

Mikel Merino Real Sociedad Stats (2023/24 La Liga) Games 32 Goals/assists 5/3 Pass accuracy 76.2% Progressive passes per 90 5.91 Tackles per 90 2.79 Interceptions per 90 0.58

A regular for club and country, Merino enjoyed an impressive Euro 2024, scoring the winner for Spain in their quarter-final clash against hosts Germany.

Across six seasons at Real Sociedad, the 28-year-old has made 242 appearances for the club, scoring 30 goals and registering 27 assists along the way.

North Londoners Willing to Sell Kiwior

Calafiori's arrival will have impact on opportunities

Arsenal have told defender Jakub Kiwior he will be allowed to leave the club this summer upon Riccardo Calafiori’s arrival, HITC has claimed.

The 24-year-old has struggled for playing time since his arrival from Spezia in January 2023 and could soon depart for a new challenge, with multiple Serie A sides eyeing his situation.

According to HITC, Inter Milan are now leading the chase for Kiwior, who would be a direct competitor for Calafiori next season if he remains at the Emirates Stadium as both defenders are left-footed and can play in several positions across the backline.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 29-07-24.