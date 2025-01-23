Arsenal reportedly believe they have sufficient funds to pursue a deal for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko in January, TBR Football has claimed.

Mikel Arteta has acknowledged Arsenal's need for reinforcements up front after losing Gabriel Jesus to a season-ending injury, and the Gunners are now trying to tempt Leipzig into selling Sesko mid-season.

Arsenal have reportedly asked the Bundesliga club to name a price for the Slovenian, while their own valuation stands at £65m – a fee deemed ‘affordable’ for the North London club this month.

Sesko, who signed a new contract with Leipzig last summer, is believed to have a gentleman’s agreement with the German club, stating that any offer in the region of €70m (£59m) would at least be seriously considered.

Klopp Could Deny Arsenal’s Sesko Pursuit

Amid growing interest from the Emirates

According to TBR Football, Jurgen Klopp, who now serves as Global Head of Soccer at Red Bull, is in discussions with RB Leipzig to decide whether or not to entertain Arsenal’s growing interest in Sesko.

The Gunners have already been informed that a loan deal will not be considered under any circumstances but remain keen on a permanent move for the 21-year-old striker. It was believed that Leipzig weren't interested in a sale at all this month, but a big fee could see them change their mind.

Sesko has been a key player for Leipzig this season, scoring 14 goals in 26 appearances across all competitions.

The 21-year-old was heavily linked with a move to the Emirates last summer but ended speculation by signing a long-term deal with the German club, which runs until June 2029.

Arsenal are expected to be active in the final days of the January transfer window and are reportedly prioritising a new striker following setbacks to Jesus and Bukayo Saka.

The Brazilian striker has been ruled out for the remainder of the campaign after undergoing ACL surgery, while Saka is expected to return in March after two months on the sidelines.

Benjamin Sesko's RB Leipzig Stats (2024/25 Bundesliga) Games 17 Goals 8 Assists 2 Minutes per goal 150 Minutes played 1,202

Sign up to The GIVEMESPORT Report to get exclusive daily updates from Fabrizio Romano, Ben Jacobs, Dean Jones and Tom Bogert sent straight to your inbox.

Related Fabrizio Romano Shares New Update on Arsenal Striker Search Arsenal continue to explore market opportunities for a new forward in January.

Statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 23-01-25.